News 9

Special prosecutors forming

입력 2025.06.17 (23:56)

[Anchor]

The so-called 'three special prosecutors' are gradually being assembled.

Following the special prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee, the special prosecutors for the insurrection and the deceased Marine have completed their recommendations for deputy special prosecutor candidates.

It is also expected that the office where the investigative personnel will operate will be determined soon.

Reporter Gong Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

Special prosecutor Cho Eun-seok, leading the insurrection investigation, has selected eight candidates for deputy special prosecutor and requested President Lee Jae-myung to appoint them.

It is reported that the dispatched prosecutors, who were requested by Cho to the Supreme Prosecutors' Office for support, have already begun to familiarize themselves with the special prosecutor's work.

Special prosecutor Lee Myung-hyun, who is investigating the pressure on the deceased Marine investigation, has also completed the recommendation process for deputy special prosecutor candidates.

[Lee Myung-hyun/Deceased Marine Special Prosecutor: "We need to submit the list of deputy special prosecutor candidates to the presidential office by today. We are still in the verification process."]

This special prosecutor has stated that they will prioritize candidates with military legal experience, and it is reported that lawyers Ryu Kwan-seok and Lee Sang-yoon, who have experience in military cases, are among the candidates.

The search for an office where the full-scale investigation will take place is also gaining momentum.

It has been tentatively decided to use part of the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office as the office for the insurrection special prosecutor, while Kim Keon-hee's special prosecutor is seriously considering the KT building in Gwanghwamun, Seoul.

The deceased Marine special prosecutor is looking for an office near Seocho-dong, where the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office and the Central District Prosecutors' Office are located.

Special prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee case has appointed a head of the special prosecutor support team, who will be responsible for administrative and support tasks, and is accelerating preparations for the launch.

[Min Jung-ki/Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor: "We are currently compiling a list of recommended dispatched prosecutors, investigators, and investigators from related agencies."]

President Lee Jae-myung is expected to appoint six deputy special prosecutor for the insurrection and four each for the other two special prosecutors from the candidates requested by the three special prosecutors within this week.

This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.

공민경
공민경 기자

