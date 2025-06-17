News 9

[Exclusive] Probe on PPP lawmaker

입력 2025.06.17 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The police have launched an investigation into People Power Party lawmaker Lee Jong-wook for allegedly violating the Political Funds Act during last year's general election.

KBS has met with a former election camp official who claimed to have provided the illegal funds and obtained specific details of their use.

This is a special report by Lee Hyung-kwan.

[Report]

Lee Jong-wook, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, was elected in the Changwon Jinhae constituency during the April 10th general election last year.

This is the election expense usage report written by Mr. Bae, who was the situation room chief of Lee's election camp at the time.

It states that a total of 49.7 million won was paid to 17 people, including 6 million won for opinion poll costs, compensation for camp staff, and fees for celebrities who assisted in the campaign.

These funds were not reported to the election commission and were all delivered in cash through so-called 'money laundering' via accounts of Mr. Bae, his family, and acquaintances.

[Former election camp official for Lee Jong-wook/voice altered: "He told them to use some for office operating expenses, and since they had worked hard during that time... (for compensation?) Yes."]

Mr. Bae claimed to KBS reporters that he provided the illegal funds at the request of Lee.

[Mr. Bae/Former situation room chief of Lee Jong-wook's election camp/voice altered: "They asked me to help with unofficial election funds. It's illegal election funds."]

Mr. Bae also claimed that he discussed the usage details with Lee.

[Mr. Bae/Former situation room chief of Lee Jong-wook's election camp/voice altered: "We talked about how much to give and when, and I wrote down all the usage details in front of (Lee Jong-wook's) mother's house in the parking lot."]

Mr. Bae stated that Lee promised to repay the money after the election but did not keep his promise, and only after filing a lawsuit did Lee's side send 55 million won, including interest, as a condition for withdrawal.

Lee stated, "Mr. Bae's claims are not true," and said he would clarify during the investigation process" to KBS.

As the Gyeongnam Election Commission referred Lee and Mr. Bae, among others, for investigation on suspicion of violating the Political Funds Act, the police have begun their investigation.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Probe on PPP lawmaker
    • 입력 2025-06-17 23:56:22
    News 9
[Anchor]

The police have launched an investigation into People Power Party lawmaker Lee Jong-wook for allegedly violating the Political Funds Act during last year's general election.

KBS has met with a former election camp official who claimed to have provided the illegal funds and obtained specific details of their use.

This is a special report by Lee Hyung-kwan.

[Report]

Lee Jong-wook, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, was elected in the Changwon Jinhae constituency during the April 10th general election last year.

This is the election expense usage report written by Mr. Bae, who was the situation room chief of Lee's election camp at the time.

It states that a total of 49.7 million won was paid to 17 people, including 6 million won for opinion poll costs, compensation for camp staff, and fees for celebrities who assisted in the campaign.

These funds were not reported to the election commission and were all delivered in cash through so-called 'money laundering' via accounts of Mr. Bae, his family, and acquaintances.

[Former election camp official for Lee Jong-wook/voice altered: "He told them to use some for office operating expenses, and since they had worked hard during that time... (for compensation?) Yes."]

Mr. Bae claimed to KBS reporters that he provided the illegal funds at the request of Lee.

[Mr. Bae/Former situation room chief of Lee Jong-wook's election camp/voice altered: "They asked me to help with unofficial election funds. It's illegal election funds."]

Mr. Bae also claimed that he discussed the usage details with Lee.

[Mr. Bae/Former situation room chief of Lee Jong-wook's election camp/voice altered: "We talked about how much to give and when, and I wrote down all the usage details in front of (Lee Jong-wook's) mother's house in the parking lot."]

Mr. Bae stated that Lee promised to repay the money after the election but did not keep his promise, and only after filing a lawsuit did Lee's side send 55 million won, including interest, as a condition for withdrawal.

Lee stated, "Mr. Bae's claims are not true," and said he would clarify during the investigation process" to KBS.

As the Gyeongnam Election Commission referred Lee and Mr. Bae, among others, for investigation on suspicion of violating the Political Funds Act, the police have begun their investigation.

This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.
이형관
이형관 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사
트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터<br> ‘삐걱’

트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터 ‘삐걱’
이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”

이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”
총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 <br>실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”

총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.