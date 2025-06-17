[Exclusive] Probe on PPP lawmaker

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The police have launched an investigation into People Power Party lawmaker Lee Jong-wook for allegedly violating the Political Funds Act during last year's general election.



KBS has met with a former election camp official who claimed to have provided the illegal funds and obtained specific details of their use.



This is a special report by Lee Hyung-kwan.



[Report]



Lee Jong-wook, a lawmaker from the People Power Party, was elected in the Changwon Jinhae constituency during the April 10th general election last year.



This is the election expense usage report written by Mr. Bae, who was the situation room chief of Lee's election camp at the time.



It states that a total of 49.7 million won was paid to 17 people, including 6 million won for opinion poll costs, compensation for camp staff, and fees for celebrities who assisted in the campaign.



These funds were not reported to the election commission and were all delivered in cash through so-called 'money laundering' via accounts of Mr. Bae, his family, and acquaintances.



[Former election camp official for Lee Jong-wook/voice altered: "He told them to use some for office operating expenses, and since they had worked hard during that time... (for compensation?) Yes."]



Mr. Bae claimed to KBS reporters that he provided the illegal funds at the request of Lee.



[Mr. Bae/Former situation room chief of Lee Jong-wook's election camp/voice altered: "They asked me to help with unofficial election funds. It's illegal election funds."]



Mr. Bae also claimed that he discussed the usage details with Lee.



[Mr. Bae/Former situation room chief of Lee Jong-wook's election camp/voice altered: "We talked about how much to give and when, and I wrote down all the usage details in front of (Lee Jong-wook's) mother's house in the parking lot."]



Mr. Bae stated that Lee promised to repay the money after the election but did not keep his promise, and only after filing a lawsuit did Lee's side send 55 million won, including interest, as a condition for withdrawal.



Lee stated, "Mr. Bae's claims are not true," and said he would clarify during the investigation process" to KBS.



As the Gyeongnam Election Commission referred Lee and Mr. Bae, among others, for investigation on suspicion of violating the Political Funds Act, the police have begun their investigation.



This is KBS News, Lee Hyung-kwan.



