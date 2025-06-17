PPP split over reform
입력 2025.06.17 (23:56)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
In the People Power Party, newly elected floor leader Song Eon-seog is actively attempting to revitalize the party by launching an innovation committee.
However, internal conflicts are still unresolved, as Chairman Kim Yong-tae opposes the formation of the innovation committee.
Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.
[Report]
At the first floor strategy meeting chaired by new floor leader Song Eon-seog, he stated that it is time for deep reflection and revitalization, announcing the formation of an innovation committee.
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we refuse change, we cannot avoid extinction. Together with the people, we will promote changes and revitalization for survival through the innovation committee."]
He mentioned that they will discuss reform proposals that incorporate the five major reform plans from Chairman Kim Yong-tae, gathering opinions from within the party.
He also presented a goal to transform into a national party, seemingly aware of criticisms regarding being a 'Yeongnam party.'
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will closely analyze public sentiment in the metropolitan area, especially in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and strategically target our policies."]
Emphasizing unity along with party revitalization, Floor Leader Song has been listening to opinions through meetings with lawmakers by seniority.
[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Lawmaker: "How about listening to the voices of not only party members but also our citizens and incorporating this into an innovation national convention?"]
[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Shouldn't we at least form a temporary emergency committee to make decisions on certain matters?"]
However, the formation of the innovation committee faced challenges from the very first day.
Chairman Kim Yong-tae intervened, stating that a survey of party members' opinions on the five major reform plans should come first.
[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "Asking for the opinions of many party members is, I believe, a very important starting point for party democracy and liberal democracy...."]
Floor Leader Song plans to secure internal public opinion by communicating with lawmakers who have served three or four terms tomorrow (6.18).
This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
In the People Power Party, newly elected floor leader Song Eon-seog is actively attempting to revitalize the party by launching an innovation committee.
However, internal conflicts are still unresolved, as Chairman Kim Yong-tae opposes the formation of the innovation committee.
Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.
[Report]
At the first floor strategy meeting chaired by new floor leader Song Eon-seog, he stated that it is time for deep reflection and revitalization, announcing the formation of an innovation committee.
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we refuse change, we cannot avoid extinction. Together with the people, we will promote changes and revitalization for survival through the innovation committee."]
He mentioned that they will discuss reform proposals that incorporate the five major reform plans from Chairman Kim Yong-tae, gathering opinions from within the party.
He also presented a goal to transform into a national party, seemingly aware of criticisms regarding being a 'Yeongnam party.'
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will closely analyze public sentiment in the metropolitan area, especially in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and strategically target our policies."]
Emphasizing unity along with party revitalization, Floor Leader Song has been listening to opinions through meetings with lawmakers by seniority.
[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Lawmaker: "How about listening to the voices of not only party members but also our citizens and incorporating this into an innovation national convention?"]
[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Shouldn't we at least form a temporary emergency committee to make decisions on certain matters?"]
However, the formation of the innovation committee faced challenges from the very first day.
Chairman Kim Yong-tae intervened, stating that a survey of party members' opinions on the five major reform plans should come first.
[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "Asking for the opinions of many party members is, I believe, a very important starting point for party democracy and liberal democracy...."]
Floor Leader Song plans to secure internal public opinion by communicating with lawmakers who have served three or four terms tomorrow (6.18).
This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- PPP split over reform
-
- 입력 2025-06-17 23:56:23
[Anchor]
In the People Power Party, newly elected floor leader Song Eon-seog is actively attempting to revitalize the party by launching an innovation committee.
However, internal conflicts are still unresolved, as Chairman Kim Yong-tae opposes the formation of the innovation committee.
Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.
[Report]
At the first floor strategy meeting chaired by new floor leader Song Eon-seog, he stated that it is time for deep reflection and revitalization, announcing the formation of an innovation committee.
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we refuse change, we cannot avoid extinction. Together with the people, we will promote changes and revitalization for survival through the innovation committee."]
He mentioned that they will discuss reform proposals that incorporate the five major reform plans from Chairman Kim Yong-tae, gathering opinions from within the party.
He also presented a goal to transform into a national party, seemingly aware of criticisms regarding being a 'Yeongnam party.'
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will closely analyze public sentiment in the metropolitan area, especially in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and strategically target our policies."]
Emphasizing unity along with party revitalization, Floor Leader Song has been listening to opinions through meetings with lawmakers by seniority.
[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Lawmaker: "How about listening to the voices of not only party members but also our citizens and incorporating this into an innovation national convention?"]
[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Shouldn't we at least form a temporary emergency committee to make decisions on certain matters?"]
However, the formation of the innovation committee faced challenges from the very first day.
Chairman Kim Yong-tae intervened, stating that a survey of party members' opinions on the five major reform plans should come first.
[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "Asking for the opinions of many party members is, I believe, a very important starting point for party democracy and liberal democracy...."]
Floor Leader Song plans to secure internal public opinion by communicating with lawmakers who have served three or four terms tomorrow (6.18).
This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
In the People Power Party, newly elected floor leader Song Eon-seog is actively attempting to revitalize the party by launching an innovation committee.
However, internal conflicts are still unresolved, as Chairman Kim Yong-tae opposes the formation of the innovation committee.
Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.
[Report]
At the first floor strategy meeting chaired by new floor leader Song Eon-seog, he stated that it is time for deep reflection and revitalization, announcing the formation of an innovation committee.
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we refuse change, we cannot avoid extinction. Together with the people, we will promote changes and revitalization for survival through the innovation committee."]
He mentioned that they will discuss reform proposals that incorporate the five major reform plans from Chairman Kim Yong-tae, gathering opinions from within the party.
He also presented a goal to transform into a national party, seemingly aware of criticisms regarding being a 'Yeongnam party.'
[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will closely analyze public sentiment in the metropolitan area, especially in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and strategically target our policies."]
Emphasizing unity along with party revitalization, Floor Leader Song has been listening to opinions through meetings with lawmakers by seniority.
[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Lawmaker: "How about listening to the voices of not only party members but also our citizens and incorporating this into an innovation national convention?"]
[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Shouldn't we at least form a temporary emergency committee to make decisions on certain matters?"]
However, the formation of the innovation committee faced challenges from the very first day.
Chairman Kim Yong-tae intervened, stating that a survey of party members' opinions on the five major reform plans should come first.
[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "Asking for the opinions of many party members is, I believe, a very important starting point for party democracy and liberal democracy...."]
Floor Leader Song plans to secure internal public opinion by communicating with lawmakers who have served three or four terms tomorrow (6.18).
This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
-
-
현예슬 기자 yesyes@kbs.co.kr현예슬 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.