News 9

PPP split over reform

입력 2025.06.17 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In the People Power Party, newly elected floor leader Song Eon-seog is actively attempting to revitalize the party by launching an innovation committee.

However, internal conflicts are still unresolved, as Chairman Kim Yong-tae opposes the formation of the innovation committee.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

At the first floor strategy meeting chaired by new floor leader Song Eon-seog, he stated that it is time for deep reflection and revitalization, announcing the formation of an innovation committee.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we refuse change, we cannot avoid extinction. Together with the people, we will promote changes and revitalization for survival through the innovation committee."]

He mentioned that they will discuss reform proposals that incorporate the five major reform plans from Chairman Kim Yong-tae, gathering opinions from within the party.

He also presented a goal to transform into a national party, seemingly aware of criticisms regarding being a 'Yeongnam party.'

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will closely analyze public sentiment in the metropolitan area, especially in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and strategically target our policies."]

Emphasizing unity along with party revitalization, Floor Leader Song has been listening to opinions through meetings with lawmakers by seniority.

[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Lawmaker: "How about listening to the voices of not only party members but also our citizens and incorporating this into an innovation national convention?"]

[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Shouldn't we at least form a temporary emergency committee to make decisions on certain matters?"]

However, the formation of the innovation committee faced challenges from the very first day.

Chairman Kim Yong-tae intervened, stating that a survey of party members' opinions on the five major reform plans should come first.

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "Asking for the opinions of many party members is, I believe, a very important starting point for party democracy and liberal democracy...."]

Floor Leader Song plans to secure internal public opinion by communicating with lawmakers who have served three or four terms tomorrow (6.18).

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP split over reform
    • 입력 2025-06-17 23:56:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

In the People Power Party, newly elected floor leader Song Eon-seog is actively attempting to revitalize the party by launching an innovation committee.

However, internal conflicts are still unresolved, as Chairman Kim Yong-tae opposes the formation of the innovation committee.

Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.

[Report]

At the first floor strategy meeting chaired by new floor leader Song Eon-seog, he stated that it is time for deep reflection and revitalization, announcing the formation of an innovation committee.

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we refuse change, we cannot avoid extinction. Together with the people, we will promote changes and revitalization for survival through the innovation committee."]

He mentioned that they will discuss reform proposals that incorporate the five major reform plans from Chairman Kim Yong-tae, gathering opinions from within the party.

He also presented a goal to transform into a national party, seemingly aware of criticisms regarding being a 'Yeongnam party.'

[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will closely analyze public sentiment in the metropolitan area, especially in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and strategically target our policies."]

Emphasizing unity along with party revitalization, Floor Leader Song has been listening to opinions through meetings with lawmakers by seniority.

[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Lawmaker: "How about listening to the voices of not only party members but also our citizens and incorporating this into an innovation national convention?"]

[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Shouldn't we at least form a temporary emergency committee to make decisions on certain matters?"]

However, the formation of the innovation committee faced challenges from the very first day.

Chairman Kim Yong-tae intervened, stating that a survey of party members' opinions on the five major reform plans should come first.

[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "Asking for the opinions of many party members is, I believe, a very important starting point for party democracy and liberal democracy...."]

Floor Leader Song plans to secure internal public opinion by communicating with lawmakers who have served three or four terms tomorrow (6.18).

This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.
현예슬
현예슬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사
트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터<br> ‘삐걱’

트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터 ‘삐걱’
이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”

이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”
총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 <br>실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”

총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.