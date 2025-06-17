PPP split over reform

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the People Power Party, newly elected floor leader Song Eon-seog is actively attempting to revitalize the party by launching an innovation committee.



However, internal conflicts are still unresolved, as Chairman Kim Yong-tae opposes the formation of the innovation committee.



Reporter Hyun Ye-seul has the story.



[Report]



At the first floor strategy meeting chaired by new floor leader Song Eon-seog, he stated that it is time for deep reflection and revitalization, announcing the formation of an innovation committee.



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "If we refuse change, we cannot avoid extinction. Together with the people, we will promote changes and revitalization for survival through the innovation committee."]



He mentioned that they will discuss reform proposals that incorporate the five major reform plans from Chairman Kim Yong-tae, gathering opinions from within the party.



He also presented a goal to transform into a national party, seemingly aware of criticisms regarding being a 'Yeongnam party.'



[Song Eon-seog/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We will closely analyze public sentiment in the metropolitan area, especially in Incheon and Gyeonggi Province, and strategically target our policies."]



Emphasizing unity along with party revitalization, Floor Leader Song has been listening to opinions through meetings with lawmakers by seniority.



[Kim Dai-sik/People Power Party Lawmaker: "How about listening to the voices of not only party members but also our citizens and incorporating this into an innovation national convention?"]



[Eom Tae-young/People Power Party Lawmaker: "Shouldn't we at least form a temporary emergency committee to make decisions on certain matters?"]



However, the formation of the innovation committee faced challenges from the very first day.



Chairman Kim Yong-tae intervened, stating that a survey of party members' opinions on the five major reform plans should come first.



[Kim Yong-tae/People Power Party Emergency Committee Chairman: "Asking for the opinions of many party members is, I believe, a very important starting point for party democracy and liberal democracy...."]



Floor Leader Song plans to secure internal public opinion by communicating with lawmakers who have served three or four terms tomorrow (6.18).



This is KBS News, Hyun Ye-seul.



