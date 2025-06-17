News 9

Iran signals talks

[Anchor]

KBS correspondent is in Jordan, which shares a border with Israel.

Let's connect with them directly.

Correspondent Kim Gae-hyung, Iran has hinted at a counterattack, but it seems to be a difficult situation.

They have expressed a willingness to negotiate, right?

[Reporter]

Yes, they have reportedly sent a signal to Israel and the United States to cease hostilities and negotiate.

This is according to a report from the Wall Street Journal.

Iran has suggested it could return to nuclear talks—if the U.S. halts support to Israel.

It seems that without U.S. military support, Israel would find it difficult to prolong the war.

This suggests that a ceasefire with Israel could be achieved.

Of course, Israel maintains its stance that it will fight to the end if hostilities do not cease.

[Anchor]

Given the favorable situation for Israel, will they accept the proposal?

[Reporter]

Yes, Israel seems to have indicated that it is considering the collapse of the Iranian regime, that is, the theocratic system.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu stated, "The goal is to eliminate Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities and to remove the axis of terror."

It appears that they intend to remove the Iranian regime along with the nuclear and missile issues.

They also mentioned that they "will not stop," but international pressure could be a variable.

[Anchor]

Then, what response will the U.S. give to Iran's proposal?

[Reporter]

President Trump has made it clear that the U.S. wants “the complete abandonment of Iran’s nuclear ambitions.”

This implies that if Iran agrees to give up its nuclear program, the U.S. might pressure Israel to pull back.

President Trump also signed a G7 statement urging both Iran and Israel to de-escalate tensions, reaffirming this stance.

This has been Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Jordan for KBS News.

