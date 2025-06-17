[Exclusive] Kim skips summons

동영상 고정 취소

KBS has learned that prosecutors issued a third summons to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee yesterday (6.16) over allegations of involvement in election nominations.



It was effectively a final notice — but just hours later, Kim was admitted to a hospital.



Her side explained that the hospitalization was based on prior medical advice and unrelated to the prosecution’s summons.



This is a report by KBS reporter Kim Young-hoon.



[Report]



Prosecutors first requested Kim’s appearance on May 14, sending her a summons to appear at the prosecution office.



However, Kim refused, saying it could affect the election.



They then sent a second summons for a date after the election, and KBS has confirmed that Kim agreed to appear on June 13.



But she failed to show up that day as well.



Just a day earlier (6.12), a special prosecutor had been appointed to investigate allegations involving her — and Kim claimed that meant there was no need to respond to the prosecution any longer.



Instead, she submitted a 15-page written opinion asserting her innocence.



In response, prosecutors sent a third summons yesterday morning.



This was effectively a final warning — but just hours later, Kim was hospitalized at Seoul Asan Medical Center, citing depression and other health concerns.



Kim’s side stated, “Doctors had been recommending hospitalization for some time, and the decision to admit her was made on the 13th," and emphasized that the hospital admission was unrelated to the summons.



Including both official documents and verbal requests, prosecutors have now asked for her appearance more than ten times.



Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki, who is now in charge of the case, said an in-person investigation is inevitable.



[Min Joong-ki/Special Prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee's Allegations: "I don't know when it will happen, but I believe it will take place, and the investigation will be conducted."]



As a comprehensive investigation into Kim is underway, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, which is re-investigating the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations, has reportedly secured hundreds of recorded files that suggest Kim was aware of the stock manipulation.



This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.



