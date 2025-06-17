News 9

[Exclusive] Kim skips summons

입력 2025.06.17 (23:56)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

KBS has learned that prosecutors issued a third summons to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee yesterday (6.16) over allegations of involvement in election nominations.

It was effectively a final notice — but just hours later, Kim was admitted to a hospital.

Her side explained that the hospitalization was based on prior medical advice and unrelated to the prosecution’s summons.

This is a report by KBS reporter Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

Prosecutors first requested Kim’s appearance on May 14, sending her a summons to appear at the prosecution office.

However, Kim refused, saying it could affect the election.

They then sent a second summons for a date after the election, and KBS has confirmed that Kim agreed to appear on June 13.

But she failed to show up that day as well.

Just a day earlier (6.12), a special prosecutor had been appointed to investigate allegations involving her — and Kim claimed that meant there was no need to respond to the prosecution any longer.

Instead, she submitted a 15-page written opinion asserting her innocence.

In response, prosecutors sent a third summons yesterday morning.

This was effectively a final warning — but just hours later, Kim was hospitalized at Seoul Asan Medical Center, citing depression and other health concerns.

Kim’s side stated, “Doctors had been recommending hospitalization for some time, and the decision to admit her was made on the 13th," and emphasized that the hospital admission was unrelated to the summons.

Including both official documents and verbal requests, prosecutors have now asked for her appearance more than ten times.

Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki, who is now in charge of the case, said an in-person investigation is inevitable.

[Min Joong-ki/Special Prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee's Allegations: "I don't know when it will happen, but I believe it will take place, and the investigation will be conducted."]

As a comprehensive investigation into Kim is underway, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, which is re-investigating the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations, has reportedly secured hundreds of recorded files that suggest Kim was aware of the stock manipulation.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Kim skips summons
    • 입력 2025-06-17 23:56:23
    News 9
[Anchor]

KBS has learned that prosecutors issued a third summons to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee yesterday (6.16) over allegations of involvement in election nominations.

It was effectively a final notice — but just hours later, Kim was admitted to a hospital.

Her side explained that the hospitalization was based on prior medical advice and unrelated to the prosecution’s summons.

This is a report by KBS reporter Kim Young-hoon.

[Report]

Prosecutors first requested Kim’s appearance on May 14, sending her a summons to appear at the prosecution office.

However, Kim refused, saying it could affect the election.

They then sent a second summons for a date after the election, and KBS has confirmed that Kim agreed to appear on June 13.

But she failed to show up that day as well.

Just a day earlier (6.12), a special prosecutor had been appointed to investigate allegations involving her — and Kim claimed that meant there was no need to respond to the prosecution any longer.

Instead, she submitted a 15-page written opinion asserting her innocence.

In response, prosecutors sent a third summons yesterday morning.

This was effectively a final warning — but just hours later, Kim was hospitalized at Seoul Asan Medical Center, citing depression and other health concerns.

Kim’s side stated, “Doctors had been recommending hospitalization for some time, and the decision to admit her was made on the 13th," and emphasized that the hospital admission was unrelated to the summons.

Including both official documents and verbal requests, prosecutors have now asked for her appearance more than ten times.

Special Prosecutor Min Joong-ki, who is now in charge of the case, said an in-person investigation is inevitable.

[Min Joong-ki/Special Prosecutor for Kim Keon-hee's Allegations: "I don't know when it will happen, but I believe it will take place, and the investigation will be conducted."]

As a comprehensive investigation into Kim is underway, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office, which is re-investigating the Deutsche Motors stock manipulation allegations, has reportedly secured hundreds of recorded files that suggest Kim was aware of the stock manipulation.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.
김영훈
김영훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사
트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터<br> ‘삐걱’

트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터 ‘삐걱’
이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”

이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”
총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 <br>실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”

총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.