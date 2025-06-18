News 9

Woman crashes into 6 patrol cars

입력 2025.06.18 (00:22)

[Anchor]

Early this morning (6.17), a vehicle chase occurred in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province.

A woman in her 50s drove a car and fled for over 10 kilometers, colliding with six patrol cars in a chaotic manner.

This woman displayed signs of psychological instability and was taken in for emergency hospitalization.

Reporter Min Jeong-hee has the story.

[Report]

Patrol cars surround a speeding black sedan.

However, the sedan does not reduce its speed, weaving dangerously between the patrol cars, invading crosswalks, and making illegal U-turns without hesitation.

In an attempt to evade the police chase, the sedan eventually crosses the center line and drives in the opposite direction..

It continues to perform acrobatic driving maneuvers, avoiding oncoming vehicles as if it were in a movie.

The dangerous chase only came to a halt after several patrol cars surrounded and stopped the vehicle.

Fortunately, since the incident occurred early in the morning, no one was injured.

[Nearby Merchant/Voice Altered: "I didn't know. I found out later through (internet) communities and such."]

The reckless driving of the arrested woman, referred to as A, began around 6 AM near the Siheung IC in Gyeonggi Province.

She then collided with six patrol cars while escaping towards the South Ansan IC direction, fleeing for nearly 13 km to the vicinity of the Choji Station in Ansan.

The police deployed 12 patrol cars and, after a 30-minute chase, apprehended A on this road.

The driver was not under the influence of alcohol, but during the police investigation, she attempted self-harm, showing signs of psychological instability and was taken in for emergency hospitalization.

The police plan to charge the driver with reckless driving and obstruction of special public duty, and will conduct drug tests to investigate the exact circumstances of the incident.

This is KBS News, Min Jeong-hee.

