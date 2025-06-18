Empty stands at Club World Cup

동영상 고정 취소

FIFA Club World Cup, which serves as a rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup 26, saw its stands empty, raising concerns about its commercial viability.



Despite being a match between Chelsea and a U.S. team, the stadium appeared desolate with nearly 50,000 seats unoccupied.



Scheduling the match for 3 p.m. on a Monday to accommodate European time zones further dampened attendance.



In a chaotic atmosphere, Chelsea's Neto dazzled with a brilliant individual play, perfectly deceiving the opponent to score the opening goal.



Chelsea, with an additional goal from Enzo Fernandez in the second half, defeated LA FC 2-0.



This marks their first victory.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!