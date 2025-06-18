Empty stands at Club World Cup
입력 2025.06.18 (00:31) 수정 2025.06.18 (00:36)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
FIFA Club World Cup, which serves as a rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup 26, saw its stands empty, raising concerns about its commercial viability.
Despite being a match between Chelsea and a U.S. team, the stadium appeared desolate with nearly 50,000 seats unoccupied.
Scheduling the match for 3 p.m. on a Monday to accommodate European time zones further dampened attendance.
In a chaotic atmosphere, Chelsea's Neto dazzled with a brilliant individual play, perfectly deceiving the opponent to score the opening goal.
Chelsea, with an additional goal from Enzo Fernandez in the second half, defeated LA FC 2-0.
This marks their first victory.
Despite being a match between Chelsea and a U.S. team, the stadium appeared desolate with nearly 50,000 seats unoccupied.
Scheduling the match for 3 p.m. on a Monday to accommodate European time zones further dampened attendance.
In a chaotic atmosphere, Chelsea's Neto dazzled with a brilliant individual play, perfectly deceiving the opponent to score the opening goal.
Chelsea, with an additional goal from Enzo Fernandez in the second half, defeated LA FC 2-0.
This marks their first victory.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Empty stands at Club World Cup
-
- 입력 2025-06-18 00:31:18
- 수정2025-06-18 00:36:06
FIFA Club World Cup, which serves as a rehearsal for the FIFA World Cup 26, saw its stands empty, raising concerns about its commercial viability.
Despite being a match between Chelsea and a U.S. team, the stadium appeared desolate with nearly 50,000 seats unoccupied.
Scheduling the match for 3 p.m. on a Monday to accommodate European time zones further dampened attendance.
In a chaotic atmosphere, Chelsea's Neto dazzled with a brilliant individual play, perfectly deceiving the opponent to score the opening goal.
Chelsea, with an additional goal from Enzo Fernandez in the second half, defeated LA FC 2-0.
This marks their first victory.
Despite being a match between Chelsea and a U.S. team, the stadium appeared desolate with nearly 50,000 seats unoccupied.
Scheduling the match for 3 p.m. on a Monday to accommodate European time zones further dampened attendance.
In a chaotic atmosphere, Chelsea's Neto dazzled with a brilliant individual play, perfectly deceiving the opponent to score the opening goal.
Chelsea, with an additional goal from Enzo Fernandez in the second half, defeated LA FC 2-0.
This marks their first victory.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.