Djokovic eyes LA Olympics
Novak Djokovic, who had been rumored to retire, has expressed his desire to compete in men's singles at the LA Olympics three years from now, when he will be in his 40s, drawing attention.
After finally winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year, Djokovic is set to challenge for another gold medal at the LA Olympics, which will take place when he is 41 years old.
Djokovic emphasized that the Olympics is the tournament that motivates him the most.
