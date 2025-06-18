Djokovic eyes LA Olympics

동영상 고정 취소

Novak Djokovic, who had been rumored to retire, has expressed his desire to compete in men's singles at the LA Olympics three years from now, when he will be in his 40s, drawing attention.



After finally winning a gold medal at the Paris Olympics last year, Djokovic is set to challenge for another gold medal at the LA Olympics, which will take place when he is 41 years old.



Djokovic emphasized that the Olympics is the tournament that motivates him the most.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!