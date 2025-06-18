News 9

Hanwha tops Lotte

입력 2025.06.18 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The match between the leading Hanwha and the third-place Lotte unfolded in front of a packed crowd with intense excitement.

Hanwha's An Chi-hong, who appeared wearing glasses, hit his first home run of the season, leading his team to victory.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Until the last game, An Chi-hong had not worn glasses, but he suddenly appeared in glasses for this crucial match against Lotte.

In the second at-bat of the third inning, he did not miss the first pitch from Lotte's Davidson.

The ball went over the center field wall for a three-run home run, marking An Chi-hong's first home run in 268 days.

In the eighth inning, Hanwha scored two more runs due to consecutive defensive errors by Lotte during Chae Eun-sung's bunt, widening the score gap.

On the mound, starter Weiss showcased an artistic pitching performance.

Weiss skillfully threw a perfect 156 km/h fastball along with a slider that quickly approached and sharply broke, completely tying up the Lotte batting lineup.

By the eighth inning, Weiss had achieved a perfect game with no walks and nine strikeouts, maintaining a scoreless performance.

Ultimately, Hanwha overwhelmed Lotte in both pitching and batting, winning 6-0 and securing their position at the top with a five-game winning streak.

Samsung took full advantage of the short left and right center at Lions Park, showcasing impressive hitting.

Kang Min-ho hit a two-run home run to left-center in the second inning, and in the third inning, Park Seung-kyu hit a one-run home run over the right-center wall.

Leading home run hitter Diaz also hit his 25th home run of the season, as the Samsung lineup aggressively attacked the Doosan mound at home.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Hanwha tops Lotte
    • 입력 2025-06-18 00:57:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

The match between the leading Hanwha and the third-place Lotte unfolded in front of a packed crowd with intense excitement.

Hanwha's An Chi-hong, who appeared wearing glasses, hit his first home run of the season, leading his team to victory.

This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.

[Report]

Until the last game, An Chi-hong had not worn glasses, but he suddenly appeared in glasses for this crucial match against Lotte.

In the second at-bat of the third inning, he did not miss the first pitch from Lotte's Davidson.

The ball went over the center field wall for a three-run home run, marking An Chi-hong's first home run in 268 days.

In the eighth inning, Hanwha scored two more runs due to consecutive defensive errors by Lotte during Chae Eun-sung's bunt, widening the score gap.

On the mound, starter Weiss showcased an artistic pitching performance.

Weiss skillfully threw a perfect 156 km/h fastball along with a slider that quickly approached and sharply broke, completely tying up the Lotte batting lineup.

By the eighth inning, Weiss had achieved a perfect game with no walks and nine strikeouts, maintaining a scoreless performance.

Ultimately, Hanwha overwhelmed Lotte in both pitching and batting, winning 6-0 and securing their position at the top with a five-game winning streak.

Samsung took full advantage of the short left and right center at Lions Park, showcasing impressive hitting.

Kang Min-ho hit a two-run home run to left-center in the second inning, and in the third inning, Park Seung-kyu hit a one-run home run over the right-center wall.

Leading home run hitter Diaz also hit his 25th home run of the season, as the Samsung lineup aggressively attacked the Doosan mound at home.

This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
문영규
문영규 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사
트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터<br> ‘삐걱’

트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터 ‘삐걱’
이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”

이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”
총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 <br>실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”

총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.