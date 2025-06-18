Hanwha tops Lotte
입력 2025.06.18 (00:57)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[Anchor]
The match between the leading Hanwha and the third-place Lotte unfolded in front of a packed crowd with intense excitement.
Hanwha's An Chi-hong, who appeared wearing glasses, hit his first home run of the season, leading his team to victory.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Until the last game, An Chi-hong had not worn glasses, but he suddenly appeared in glasses for this crucial match against Lotte.
In the second at-bat of the third inning, he did not miss the first pitch from Lotte's Davidson.
The ball went over the center field wall for a three-run home run, marking An Chi-hong's first home run in 268 days.
In the eighth inning, Hanwha scored two more runs due to consecutive defensive errors by Lotte during Chae Eun-sung's bunt, widening the score gap.
On the mound, starter Weiss showcased an artistic pitching performance.
Weiss skillfully threw a perfect 156 km/h fastball along with a slider that quickly approached and sharply broke, completely tying up the Lotte batting lineup.
By the eighth inning, Weiss had achieved a perfect game with no walks and nine strikeouts, maintaining a scoreless performance.
Ultimately, Hanwha overwhelmed Lotte in both pitching and batting, winning 6-0 and securing their position at the top with a five-game winning streak.
Samsung took full advantage of the short left and right center at Lions Park, showcasing impressive hitting.
Kang Min-ho hit a two-run home run to left-center in the second inning, and in the third inning, Park Seung-kyu hit a one-run home run over the right-center wall.
Leading home run hitter Diaz also hit his 25th home run of the season, as the Samsung lineup aggressively attacked the Doosan mound at home.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
The match between the leading Hanwha and the third-place Lotte unfolded in front of a packed crowd with intense excitement.
Hanwha's An Chi-hong, who appeared wearing glasses, hit his first home run of the season, leading his team to victory.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Until the last game, An Chi-hong had not worn glasses, but he suddenly appeared in glasses for this crucial match against Lotte.
In the second at-bat of the third inning, he did not miss the first pitch from Lotte's Davidson.
The ball went over the center field wall for a three-run home run, marking An Chi-hong's first home run in 268 days.
In the eighth inning, Hanwha scored two more runs due to consecutive defensive errors by Lotte during Chae Eun-sung's bunt, widening the score gap.
On the mound, starter Weiss showcased an artistic pitching performance.
Weiss skillfully threw a perfect 156 km/h fastball along with a slider that quickly approached and sharply broke, completely tying up the Lotte batting lineup.
By the eighth inning, Weiss had achieved a perfect game with no walks and nine strikeouts, maintaining a scoreless performance.
Ultimately, Hanwha overwhelmed Lotte in both pitching and batting, winning 6-0 and securing their position at the top with a five-game winning streak.
Samsung took full advantage of the short left and right center at Lions Park, showcasing impressive hitting.
Kang Min-ho hit a two-run home run to left-center in the second inning, and in the third inning, Park Seung-kyu hit a one-run home run over the right-center wall.
Leading home run hitter Diaz also hit his 25th home run of the season, as the Samsung lineup aggressively attacked the Doosan mound at home.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Hanwha tops Lotte
-
- 입력 2025-06-18 00:57:57
[Anchor]
The match between the leading Hanwha and the third-place Lotte unfolded in front of a packed crowd with intense excitement.
Hanwha's An Chi-hong, who appeared wearing glasses, hit his first home run of the season, leading his team to victory.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Until the last game, An Chi-hong had not worn glasses, but he suddenly appeared in glasses for this crucial match against Lotte.
In the second at-bat of the third inning, he did not miss the first pitch from Lotte's Davidson.
The ball went over the center field wall for a three-run home run, marking An Chi-hong's first home run in 268 days.
In the eighth inning, Hanwha scored two more runs due to consecutive defensive errors by Lotte during Chae Eun-sung's bunt, widening the score gap.
On the mound, starter Weiss showcased an artistic pitching performance.
Weiss skillfully threw a perfect 156 km/h fastball along with a slider that quickly approached and sharply broke, completely tying up the Lotte batting lineup.
By the eighth inning, Weiss had achieved a perfect game with no walks and nine strikeouts, maintaining a scoreless performance.
Ultimately, Hanwha overwhelmed Lotte in both pitching and batting, winning 6-0 and securing their position at the top with a five-game winning streak.
Samsung took full advantage of the short left and right center at Lions Park, showcasing impressive hitting.
Kang Min-ho hit a two-run home run to left-center in the second inning, and in the third inning, Park Seung-kyu hit a one-run home run over the right-center wall.
Leading home run hitter Diaz also hit his 25th home run of the season, as the Samsung lineup aggressively attacked the Doosan mound at home.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
The match between the leading Hanwha and the third-place Lotte unfolded in front of a packed crowd with intense excitement.
Hanwha's An Chi-hong, who appeared wearing glasses, hit his first home run of the season, leading his team to victory.
This is a report by Moon Young-kyu.
[Report]
Until the last game, An Chi-hong had not worn glasses, but he suddenly appeared in glasses for this crucial match against Lotte.
In the second at-bat of the third inning, he did not miss the first pitch from Lotte's Davidson.
The ball went over the center field wall for a three-run home run, marking An Chi-hong's first home run in 268 days.
In the eighth inning, Hanwha scored two more runs due to consecutive defensive errors by Lotte during Chae Eun-sung's bunt, widening the score gap.
On the mound, starter Weiss showcased an artistic pitching performance.
Weiss skillfully threw a perfect 156 km/h fastball along with a slider that quickly approached and sharply broke, completely tying up the Lotte batting lineup.
By the eighth inning, Weiss had achieved a perfect game with no walks and nine strikeouts, maintaining a scoreless performance.
Ultimately, Hanwha overwhelmed Lotte in both pitching and batting, winning 6-0 and securing their position at the top with a five-game winning streak.
Samsung took full advantage of the short left and right center at Lions Park, showcasing impressive hitting.
Kang Min-ho hit a two-run home run to left-center in the second inning, and in the third inning, Park Seung-kyu hit a one-run home run over the right-center wall.
Leading home run hitter Diaz also hit his 25th home run of the season, as the Samsung lineup aggressively attacked the Doosan mound at home.
This is KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.
-
-
문영규 기자 youngq@kbs.co.kr문영규 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.