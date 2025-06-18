News 9

Drunk driver runs wild at school

[Anchor]

In Daejeon, a driver who fled after drinking was caught by the police.

The driver, who drove recklessly and caused chaos at a high school, even confronted the police officer, claiming he practiced martial arts.

Reporter Lee Yeon-kyung has the story.

[Report]

A black sedan suddenly reverses while speeding.

When a suspicious patrol car demands it to stop, the driver seems to turn on the blinker and slow down, but as the police officer approaches, he accelerates and flees.

A chase immediately begins.

The sedan races into a high school with its gates open, speeding through narrow passages between buildings and tearing up the lawn, narrowly missing construction workers.

Startled workers throw their gloves at the vehicle.

On the day of the incident, it was a weekend, so there were no students at the school, but construction workers were present, and it could have led to a serious accident.

After fleeing outside the school, the driver continued to drive recklessly but was eventually blocked by traffic congestion.

The driver, who was holding out inside the car, came out when the police broke the window and opened the door, pushing the officer and causing a scene.

[Kim Chang-yeon/Police Officer, Daejeon West Police Station, Doma District: "He said he had done a lot of exercise and had experience in martial arts, so he challenged me to a fight, claiming he could defeat and subdue me."]

The driver was subdued by the police officers who rushed in, and the police, detecting the smell of alcohol, conducted a breathalyzer test, which showed a level that would result in a license suspension.

The police have sent the driver in his 30s to the prosecution on charges of reckless driving and obstruction of official duties without detention.

This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-kyung.

