News 9

Korean companies in confusion

입력 2025.06.18 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In this year's national competitiveness evaluation, South Korea ranked 27th.

This is a drop of seven places from last year, the largest decline in history.

It has been reported that while the world is rapidly changing, companies are struggling to find their direction.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

Samsung Electronics' so-called "foundry" declaration aims to be the world's number one in semiconductor contract manufacturing by 2030.

[Lee Jae-yong/then Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics/April 2019: "We will ensure a clear number one."]

However, even the second place is precarious.

It is a "crisis" situation, being chased by China's SMIC in third place by just over 1%.

Three years ago, the three battery companies held a 53% share of the global market.

It seemed they were seizing future growth opportunities, but their market share has been on a downward trend, and this year they have been overtaken by China.

Do you think domestic companies are responding well to opportunities and threats?

This is a survey item from the Swiss International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

When asked to business leaders from 69 countries, South Korea dropped from 17th to 52nd.

It fell 35 places.

This indicates that business leaders themselves feel they are "lost" amid rapidly changing management environments.

Last year's national competitiveness was 20th, and this year it has dropped to 27th.

South Korea has been included in the survey since 1997, and this is the largest drop, returning to levels seen just 2-3 years ago.

[Song Ha-yoon/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for International Economic Policy: "Concerns such as the worsening external trade environment have led companies to view the economic outlook pessimistically..."]

IMD calculates national competitiveness by combining last year's statistics with this year's survey.

There are limitations, as about one-third of the evaluation indicators are based on survey results from dozens of business leaders.

However, the sharp drop in rankings within a year in the same survey is something that cannot be easily overlooked.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Korean companies in confusion
    • 입력 2025-06-18 00:57:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

In this year's national competitiveness evaluation, South Korea ranked 27th.

This is a drop of seven places from last year, the largest decline in history.

It has been reported that while the world is rapidly changing, companies are struggling to find their direction.

Reporter Choi In-young has the story.

[Report]

Samsung Electronics' so-called "foundry" declaration aims to be the world's number one in semiconductor contract manufacturing by 2030.

[Lee Jae-yong/then Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics/April 2019: "We will ensure a clear number one."]

However, even the second place is precarious.

It is a "crisis" situation, being chased by China's SMIC in third place by just over 1%.

Three years ago, the three battery companies held a 53% share of the global market.

It seemed they were seizing future growth opportunities, but their market share has been on a downward trend, and this year they have been overtaken by China.

Do you think domestic companies are responding well to opportunities and threats?

This is a survey item from the Swiss International Institute for Management Development (IMD).

When asked to business leaders from 69 countries, South Korea dropped from 17th to 52nd.

It fell 35 places.

This indicates that business leaders themselves feel they are "lost" amid rapidly changing management environments.

Last year's national competitiveness was 20th, and this year it has dropped to 27th.

South Korea has been included in the survey since 1997, and this is the largest drop, returning to levels seen just 2-3 years ago.

[Song Ha-yoon/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for International Economic Policy: "Concerns such as the worsening external trade environment have led companies to view the economic outlook pessimistically..."]

IMD calculates national competitiveness by combining last year's statistics with this year's survey.

There are limitations, as about one-third of the evaluation indicators are based on survey results from dozens of business leaders.

However, the sharp drop in rankings within a year in the same survey is something that cannot be easily overlooked.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사
트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터<br> ‘삐걱’

트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터 ‘삐걱’
이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”

이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”
총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 <br>실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”

총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.