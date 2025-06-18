Korean companies in confusion

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In this year's national competitiveness evaluation, South Korea ranked 27th.



This is a drop of seven places from last year, the largest decline in history.



It has been reported that while the world is rapidly changing, companies are struggling to find their direction.



Reporter Choi In-young has the story.



[Report]



Samsung Electronics' so-called "foundry" declaration aims to be the world's number one in semiconductor contract manufacturing by 2030.



[Lee Jae-yong/then Vice Chairman of Samsung Electronics/April 2019: "We will ensure a clear number one."]



However, even the second place is precarious.



It is a "crisis" situation, being chased by China's SMIC in third place by just over 1%.



Three years ago, the three battery companies held a 53% share of the global market.



It seemed they were seizing future growth opportunities, but their market share has been on a downward trend, and this year they have been overtaken by China.



Do you think domestic companies are responding well to opportunities and threats?



This is a survey item from the Swiss International Institute for Management Development (IMD).



When asked to business leaders from 69 countries, South Korea dropped from 17th to 52nd.



It fell 35 places.



This indicates that business leaders themselves feel they are "lost" amid rapidly changing management environments.



Last year's national competitiveness was 20th, and this year it has dropped to 27th.



South Korea has been included in the survey since 1997, and this is the largest drop, returning to levels seen just 2-3 years ago.



[Song Ha-yoon/Research Fellow, Korea Institute for International Economic Policy: "Concerns such as the worsening external trade environment have led companies to view the economic outlook pessimistically..."]



IMD calculates national competitiveness by combining last year's statistics with this year's survey.



There are limitations, as about one-third of the evaluation indicators are based on survey results from dozens of business leaders.



However, the sharp drop in rankings within a year in the same survey is something that cannot be easily overlooked.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!