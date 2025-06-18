News 9

SPC Samlip facotry raided

입력 2025.06.18 (00:57)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Last month, the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor launched a forced investigation related to the death of a worker during work at an SPC Samlip factory.

About a month after the incident, they conducted a search and seizure at the SPC headquarters and other locations.

This is a report by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

Police and labor inspectors from the Ministry of Employment and Labor enter the SPC Samlip factory located in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

They are conducting a search and seizure related to the incident on the early morning of the 19th of last month, where a female worker in her 50s died after being caught in a machine while working.

The search and seizure locations include 12 sites, such as the SPC Samlip factory and the headquarters office.

The CEO's office was also included.

The number of personnel involved in the investigation amounts to over 80.

Previously, three warrants were dismissed by the court, and it was only about a month after the incident that the search and seizure of the factory where the accident occurred was carried out.

It is reported that the police secured CCTV footage from the factory, various documents, and electronic information from computers.

They are understood to be gathering evidence to prove violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act, as well as charges of negligent homicide.

They also plan to examine whether work rules and accident prevention measures were properly implemented.

[Hyeon Jae-soon/Director of Safety and Health at the Korean Chemical, Textile and Food Workers' Union/Phone Recording: "We need to thoroughly investigate whether there were safety work procedures, whether training was conducted according to those safety work procedures, and whether those safety work procedures were actually followed."]

Meanwhile, since the deceased worker was involved in spraying lubricant on a conveyor belt, the lubricant used in the work is also under investigation.

The police discovered a container of industrial metal cutting oil at the time of the accident and requested an analysis of its contents from the National Forensic Service.

SPC Samlip stated that only food-grade lubricants are used in the baking process.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SPC Samlip facotry raided
    • 입력 2025-06-18 00:57:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

Last month, the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor launched a forced investigation related to the death of a worker during work at an SPC Samlip factory.

About a month after the incident, they conducted a search and seizure at the SPC headquarters and other locations.

This is a report by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.

[Report]

Police and labor inspectors from the Ministry of Employment and Labor enter the SPC Samlip factory located in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.

They are conducting a search and seizure related to the incident on the early morning of the 19th of last month, where a female worker in her 50s died after being caught in a machine while working.

The search and seizure locations include 12 sites, such as the SPC Samlip factory and the headquarters office.

The CEO's office was also included.

The number of personnel involved in the investigation amounts to over 80.

Previously, three warrants were dismissed by the court, and it was only about a month after the incident that the search and seizure of the factory where the accident occurred was carried out.

It is reported that the police secured CCTV footage from the factory, various documents, and electronic information from computers.

They are understood to be gathering evidence to prove violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act, as well as charges of negligent homicide.

They also plan to examine whether work rules and accident prevention measures were properly implemented.

[Hyeon Jae-soon/Director of Safety and Health at the Korean Chemical, Textile and Food Workers' Union/Phone Recording: "We need to thoroughly investigate whether there were safety work procedures, whether training was conducted according to those safety work procedures, and whether those safety work procedures were actually followed."]

Meanwhile, since the deceased worker was involved in spraying lubricant on a conveyor belt, the lubricant used in the work is also under investigation.

The police discovered a container of industrial metal cutting oil at the time of the accident and requested an analysis of its contents from the National Forensic Service.

SPC Samlip stated that only food-grade lubricants are used in the baking process.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.
이윤우
이윤우 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사

[속보] ‘김건희 특검’ 특별검사보에 김형근·박상진·문홍주·오정희 변호사
트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터<br> ‘삐걱’

트럼프, 급거 귀국…한미회담 ‘불발’·G7 시작부터 ‘삐걱’
이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”

이 대통령, 호주·남아공과 정상회담…“에너지·자원 협력 강화”
총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 <br>실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”

총리 후보자 청문회 24~25일 실시…김민석 “모든 문제 답할 것”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.