SPC Samlip facotry raided

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Last month, the police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor launched a forced investigation related to the death of a worker during work at an SPC Samlip factory.



About a month after the incident, they conducted a search and seizure at the SPC headquarters and other locations.



This is a report by reporter Lee Yoon-woo.



[Report]



Police and labor inspectors from the Ministry of Employment and Labor enter the SPC Samlip factory located in Siheung, Gyeonggi Province.



They are conducting a search and seizure related to the incident on the early morning of the 19th of last month, where a female worker in her 50s died after being caught in a machine while working.



The search and seizure locations include 12 sites, such as the SPC Samlip factory and the headquarters office.



The CEO's office was also included.



The number of personnel involved in the investigation amounts to over 80.



Previously, three warrants were dismissed by the court, and it was only about a month after the incident that the search and seizure of the factory where the accident occurred was carried out.



It is reported that the police secured CCTV footage from the factory, various documents, and electronic information from computers.



They are understood to be gathering evidence to prove violations of the Serious Accident Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act, as well as charges of negligent homicide.



They also plan to examine whether work rules and accident prevention measures were properly implemented.



[Hyeon Jae-soon/Director of Safety and Health at the Korean Chemical, Textile and Food Workers' Union/Phone Recording: "We need to thoroughly investigate whether there were safety work procedures, whether training was conducted according to those safety work procedures, and whether those safety work procedures were actually followed."]



Meanwhile, since the deceased worker was involved in spraying lubricant on a conveyor belt, the lubricant used in the work is also under investigation.



The police discovered a container of industrial metal cutting oil at the time of the accident and requested an analysis of its contents from the National Forensic Service.



SPC Samlip stated that only food-grade lubricants are used in the baking process.



This is KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!