Minnesota lawmaker couple killed

In Minnesota, USA, a state lawmaker couple was shot and killed by an intruder at their home.



The shooter was captured a day after the incident, and a notebook found with him contained a list of 45 names, including politicians who appeared to be targets.



Yang Min-hyo reports.



[Report]



A man dressed in black with a tactical vest and a silicone mask.



At 2 AM local time on June 14, the shooter, Vance Boelter in his 50s, knocked on the door of Representative Hoffman’s house while pretending to be a police officer.



[Joe Thompson/Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota: "'This is the police. Open the door!' Senator Hoffman attempted to push Boelter out and stop him from entering his home. Boelter shot him repeatedly."]



After injuring the Hoffman couple, the shooter targeted the homes of two other nearby lawmakers.



He encountered police along the way but evaded a checkpoint using a fake police car with a fake police license plate.



Finding both lawmakers' homes empty, he then headed to Representative Hortman's house and shot the couple, killing them.



[Joe Thompson/Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota: "His crimes are the stuff of nightmares. Boelter stalked his victims like prey."]



The shooter, who had fled after a standoff with the police, was arrested a day later.



Five types of weapons were found in his fake police car, along with a notebook containing addresses of 45 local politicians.



Although Boelter, known to be a supporter of President Trump, has not revealed his motive, the victims were affiliated with the Democratic Party.



[John Braun/Republican Senator: "Political violence and essentially murder could happen in our country is hard to believe and it's something we should oppose regardless of partisan position."]



The U.S. federal prosecutors have charged shooter Boelter with six counts, including murder, and stated that they would not rule out seeking the death penalty.



KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.



