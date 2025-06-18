Minnesota lawmaker couple killed
[Anchor]
In Minnesota, USA, a state lawmaker couple was shot and killed by an intruder at their home.
The shooter was captured a day after the incident, and a notebook found with him contained a list of 45 names, including politicians who appeared to be targets.
Yang Min-hyo reports.
[Report]
A man dressed in black with a tactical vest and a silicone mask.
At 2 AM local time on June 14, the shooter, Vance Boelter in his 50s, knocked on the door of Representative Hoffman’s house while pretending to be a police officer.
[Joe Thompson/Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota: "'This is the police. Open the door!' Senator Hoffman attempted to push Boelter out and stop him from entering his home. Boelter shot him repeatedly."]
After injuring the Hoffman couple, the shooter targeted the homes of two other nearby lawmakers.
He encountered police along the way but evaded a checkpoint using a fake police car with a fake police license plate.
Finding both lawmakers' homes empty, he then headed to Representative Hortman's house and shot the couple, killing them.
[Joe Thompson/Acting U.S. Attorney for Minnesota: "His crimes are the stuff of nightmares. Boelter stalked his victims like prey."]
The shooter, who had fled after a standoff with the police, was arrested a day later.
Five types of weapons were found in his fake police car, along with a notebook containing addresses of 45 local politicians.
Although Boelter, known to be a supporter of President Trump, has not revealed his motive, the victims were affiliated with the Democratic Party.
[John Braun/Republican Senator: "Political violence and essentially murder could happen in our country is hard to believe and it's something we should oppose regardless of partisan position."]
The U.S. federal prosecutors have charged shooter Boelter with six counts, including murder, and stated that they would not rule out seeking the death penalty.
KBS News, Yang Min-hyo.
