[Exclusive] Food safety official disciplined

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It has been confirmed that a senior official from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety held a drinking party at a workshop venue during the day and has since been disciplined.



This official also passed on the costs of an external karaoke room and alcohol, and when caught during an audit, he reimbursed the expenses.



Reporter Kim Woo-jun has the details.



[Report]



In February, while the impeachment trial of former President Yoon Suk Yeol was in full swing.



The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety held a large-scale workshop at a resort in Gwangju, Gyeonggi Province, with over 100 public officials in attendance.



Most participants were heads of food hygiene departments from local governments across the country.



[○○ Resort Official/Voice Altered: "We hosted the (Ministry of Food and Drug Safety) event that day."]



The workshop was organized to share food safety policies.



However, under the leadership of Director A, a senior public official from the ministry, drinking began in the meeting room during the day.



By evening, a karaoke machine was brought in, and the drinking party continued in earnest.



After dinner, at around 9 PM, Director A took a vehicle to a nearby karaoke room.



A female employee was also present at that location.



The drinking continued at the karaoke room, and testimonies emerged among attendees that Director A had acted inappropriately towards the female employee accompanying him.



The karaoke costs, which included the alcohol expenses, were paid by the local government.



[Local Government Workshop Attendee/Voice Altered: "I think I ended up going to the karaoke because they said, 'Let's go.' We drank together and had a good time...."]



An internal audit at the ministry confirmed that inappropriate conduct, including drinking during work hours, had indeed occurred.



However, the ministry stated that no sexual misconduct was confirmed and that the karaoke costs were later reimbursed, thus issuing a warning to Director A.



When asked multiple times about the circumstances of the incident, Director A stated, "I have nothing to add beyond the audit results."



This is Kim Woo-jun from KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!