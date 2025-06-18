News 9

[Exclusive] U.S. base denies passes

[Anchor]

It has been confirmed that the U.S. military base, which stopped issuing passes to residents of a mountain village despite their entrance was blocked by the base, has issued passes to hundreds of members of a friendship organization.

Some members reportedly use these passes to access the base's dining facilities and play golf.

Reporter Yoo Won-jung has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

Geolsan Village in Dongducheon, Gyeonggi Province, is a remote mountain village isolated inside the base where U.S. troops are stationed.

The U.S. military has issued base access passes to village residents, but has stopped issuing passes to new residents who moved in three years ago.

Those without passes must use a fire-fighting access road.

The road is dangerous, and during winter and the rainy season, residents sometimes leave their homes and stay with relatives in the city.

[Mr. Kim, Geolsan Village resident, moved in 2024: "There are no streetlights, and the curves are steep, making it quite dangerous. In the middle of winter, if it suddenly snows heavily, we can't get out. We become isolated."]

The U.S. military operates programs to foster friendship with the local community.

Three domestic organizations participate in the U.S. military's friendship programs, and Camp Casey issues passes to members of these organizations.

The city of Dongducheon has identified that around two to three hundred members from all three organizations hold base access passes.

With a pass, members can use the dining facilities and golf courses on the base.

Some members pay hundreds of thousands of won annually to enjoy unlimited golf.

[Mr. Lee, member of the U.S. military friendship organization: "I know there are some people who don't volunteer but want to use the base. Why are they issuing passes to those people but not to Geolsan-dong residents?"]

The U.S. Army Command in Korea sent a general response to KBS's inquiry, stating that passes are issued considering security, troop protection, and operational requirements.

Citizens of Dongducheon have been conducting daily one-person protests in front of Camp Casey since late April, but they have not received any response from the U.S. military or the Ministry of National Defense.

This is Yoo Won-jung from KBS News.

