PA nurse duties unclear

[Anchor]



PA nurses have been filling the gaps left by departing residents.



There are over 17,000 of them in hospitals nationwide.



They are taking over some medical tasks previously performed by doctors, such as various tests, prescriptions, and skin suturing.



As a result, they are expressing concerns about their workload.



More than nine out of ten reported that the lack of doctors has led to an increased burden on PA nurses.



With the new nursing law set to take effect on June 21, the medical practices of PA nurses will be legally protected.



However, despite the imminent implementation of the law, there is ongoing confusion and backlash regarding the scope of PA nurses' duties in the medical field.



Reporter Hong Seong-hee has the story.



[Report]



Last month, a month before the nursing law takes effect, the government held a public hearing.



A government proposal outlining 45 tasks for PA nurses was revealed.



This includes procedures such as bone marrow aspiration, insertion and replacement of medical tubes, and drafting medical certificates, which have primarily been handled by residents until now.



Nursing organizations have raised concerns that this is vague and dangerous, leading to unclear responsibilities.



They argue that the scope of "support" or "assistance" in surgical-related tasks, such as assisting in surgeries or performing chest compressions, is not clearly defined.



[Choi Hoon-hwa/Policy Expert, Korean Nursing Association: "If the scope of work is interpreted more broadly, it can lead to instructions that place a mental burden and responsibility on nurses, which could also pose risks to patient safety."]



There are also complaints regarding the government's training plan for PA nurses.



According to the government proposal, PA nurses only need to complete certain training after three years of clinical experience, and the hospital director issues the completion certificate.



PA nurses point out that in many hospitals, training is conducted in an apprenticeship style without any guidelines, and they argue that a certification system should be introduced.



[PA Nurse/Voice Altered: "(Training) just ends with 'I attended well.' I wonder if they can actually perform their duties if they struggle with clinical reasoning regarding the patient's condition."]



Medical associations have also expressed concerns about the ambiguity of the work standards, fearing confusion.



The return rate of residents is currently below 20%, so it seems inevitable that confusion surrounding the duties of PA nurses will continue even after the new nursing law is implemented.



This is Hong Seong-hee from KBS News.



