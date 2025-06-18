News 9

Infant killed by Utah teen

입력 2025.06.18 (01:15)

[Anchor]

In Utah, USA, innocent citizens have fallen victim to gunfire for two consecutive days.

In particular, three people, including an 8-month-old infant, were killed in a shooting spree by a teenager at a festival.

Reporter Hong Jin-ah has the story.

[Report]

At the lively local festival, people are seen running out, and a police officer holding a baby quickly jumps into a vehicle.

On Sunday night local time, a shooting incident occurred at a festival held on the outskirts of Salt Lake City, Utah.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy who was arrested at the scene.

People are throwing trash at the suspect and hurling accusations.

[“Back off! You shot a baby!”]

An 18-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman, and an 8-month-old baby in a stroller were killed in the shooting.

The baby was out with parents to celebrate 'Father's Day'.

[Anderson Garcia/Father of the deceased baby: “All I want is my baby can be happy there, to have fun.”]

Two others were shot in the arm, and a pregnant woman was injured while fleeing over a fence.

[Roxanne Vainuku/Spokesperson for West Valley City, USA: “One of the officers did return fire toward the suspect, did not hit the suspect, but they were able to very quickly take the suspect into custody.”]

Police believe the suspect suddenly pulled out a gun and opened fire after getting into an argument with a crowd nearby.

Earlier, on the previous day, an innocent participant was killed by a shot fired by a security guard who was trying to subdue a man carrying a rifle at a nearby anti-Trump protest.

Residents, shocked by the back-to-back shooting incidents during what should have been a peaceful weekend, have decided to hold a candlelight vigil.

This is KBS News, Hong Jin-ah.

