Pitcher-hitter Ohtani is back

[Anchor]

Superstar Shohei Ohtani has resumed his dual role as a pitcher and hitter after 663 days.

Pitcher Ohtani returned to the mound, throwing pitches over 160 km/h and allowing 1 run in 1 inning, while hitter Ohtani excelled with 2 hits and 2 RBIs.

Reporter Heo Sol-ji has the story.

[Report]

As Ohtani took the mound in an LA Dodgers uniform at his home stadium, fans stood up to welcome the return of pitcher Ohtani.

The first pitch he threw after 663 days was a sinker at 157 km/h, showcasing the power of his fastball that made the 1 year and 10-month hiatus seem insignificant.

[Local Broadcast: "What's amazing about that? Everybody knows that a fastball is coming. Shohei's throwing it. Tatis knows it's coming. Still blew it by him."]

Teammates, including Kim Hye-seong, filled the front row of the dugout to watch pitcher Ohtani, and he surpassed 100 mph, reaching 160 km/h on his 10th pitch.

However, his control was a bit disappointing.

After getting two strikes, he faced a crisis by allowing consecutive hits and gave up a run on Machado's sacrifice fly.

After getting the next batters out with ground balls, he completed the promised 1 inning, and Ohtani changed his gear in front of the dugout and immediately stepped up to bat as the leadoff hitter.

This marked the third time in National League history that a starting pitcher batted first.

'Hitter Ohtani' tied the game with a timely hit in the third inning, making up for the run he allowed, and added another RBI in the fourth inning.

While 'Pitcher Ohtani' left fans hopeful with 1 inning, 28 pitches, 2 hits allowed, and 1 run, 'Hitter Ohtani' showcased his continued presence with a strong performance of 2 hits and 2 RBIs in 4 at-bats.

[Shohei Ohtani/LA Dodgers: "I am happy to return as a pitcher, and above all, I sincerely thank everyone who helped me throughout the process."]

Ohtani is expected to pitch as a starter about once a week, gradually increasing his pitch count.

KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

