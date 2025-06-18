News 9

National team kicks off training

[Anchor]

The national badminton team, led by Ahn Se-young, has begun intensive training for the second half of the year with a training camp.

In particular, it is said that the players were astonished by the hellish training led by coach Park Joo-bong, who personally got involved.

Reporter Kim Hwa-young visited the training site.

[Report]

On the second day of the national badminton team's training camp, as the players finished their warm-up in a calm and serious atmosphere, coach Park Joo-bong's passionate coaching began.

He checks each player's posture while moving around the court and does not hesitate to become a training partner himself.

["Behind! Behind!"]

The so-called 'footwork training' involves repeating step and swing movements without a shuttlecock, simulating real match conditions.

Coach Park Joo-bong rolled up his sleeves to strengthen the players' fundamentals.

[Park Joo-bong/Head Coach of the Badminton Team: "I have to yell a bit during training so that the players can follow along and the atmosphere can come alive, and I want to give a little change from the rigid training we've done so far..."]

Even the self-proclaimed 'fitness king' Ahn Se-young looked exhausted due to the high intensity of the training.

[Seo Seung-jae/Men's Doubles National Team: "The day feels really long."]

[Kim Hye-jung/Women's Doubles National Team: "It's really tough, to be honest... But I'm hanging in there."]

[Ahn Se-young/Women's Singles National Team: "It's very difficult. I even wonder if I can endure this week."]

However, the teachings of the 'shuttlecock legend' are naturally followed.

In particular, Ahn Se-young, ranked number one in the world and facing competition from many players from China and Japan, is preparing to become technically more perfect by analyzing her own training videos, in addition to coach Park's mental coaching.

[Ahn Se-young/Badminton National Team: "I want to be a player who definitely doesn't lose in the future. I also want to be a somewhat intimidating presence to many players."]

The national team, sweating alongside coach Park Joo-bong, has embarked on serious training and is set to challenge for the top spot again in major international competitions this second half of the year.

This is KBS News, Kim Hwa-young.

