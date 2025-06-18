News Today

[News Today] Lee holds 1st S.Korea-Japan summit

입력 2025.06.18 (17:20)

[LEAD]
President Lee Jae-myung held his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on the sidelines of the Group of Seven Summit. The two leaders sat down for 30 minutes and agreed to deepen cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo, while continuing to strengthen trilateral coordination with the United States.

[REPORT]
President Lee Jae-myung in Canada for the Group of Seven Summit met with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

This bilateral summit came only fourteen days after the Korean president's inauguration.

Lee said that Korea and Japan are deeply intertwined and that he expects the two countries to overcome small differences and develop a mutually helpful relationship.

Lee Jae-myung/ President
I sincerely hope that today would serve as an opportunity for S. Korea and Japan to develop a better, more future-oriented relationship.

Prime Minister Ishiba expressed hope that bilateral exchanges would become more active to mark the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Korea-Japan diplomatic ties.

Ishiba Shigeru /Japanese Prime Minister
I truly hope that our bilateral cooperation would be more helpful to this region and the world.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen Korea-U.S.-Japan. cooperation amid the rapidly changing international environment and to resume so-called 'shuttle diplomacy,' referring to close and frequent diplomatic endeavors between the two countries.

A high-ranking official of the President’s Office said they agreed to deal with past issues wisely while developing a future-oriented relationship.

President Lee had a series of summits with the leaders of the United Kingdom and Canada.

At his meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, they agreed to expand bilateral trade and investment as part of the negotiation to revise the Korea-UK free trade agreement.

President Lee and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney also agreed to cooperate closely to strengthen the partnership between Korea and G7 members.

President Lee attended an expanded session of the G7 Summit and made two remarks about Korea’s energy policies and vision.

He underlined the importance of achieving energy security and stabilizing the core mineral supply network and the AI ecosystem while demonstrating Korea’s willingness to eagerly take part in the global alliance.

The Office of the President assessed that President Lee’s participation in the G7 Summit “completely restored summit diplomacy".

After wrapping up his official schedule at the summit, President Lee will return home late Wednesday afternoon Korean time.

