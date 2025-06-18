[News Today] Appointing assistant special counsels

Four assistant special prosecutors have been appointed for the Kim Keon-hee investigation, the first action taken among the three special counsel probes. The insurrection team has completed its nominations.



Four special prosecutors to assist the investigation into allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee were appointed on Tuesday night.



Special counsel Min Joong-ki said Wednesday that the presidential office notified him of the appointments the day before.



Min was the first among the three special counsels to recommend assistant special prosecutors on Sunday. President Lee Jae-myung appointed them two days later.



The four appointees are attorney and former chief judge Moon Hong-joo and attorneys and former prosecutors Kim Hyong-kun, Park Sang-jin and Oh Jung-hee.



They have pledged to carry out a fair, transparent and thorough investigation to find out the truth.



They also said they would uphold their duty and independence as a jurist, without being swayed by political pressure or outside influence.



Special counsel Cho Eun-suk, who is leading the probe into insurrection charges, selected eight candidates for assistant special prosecutors on Tuesday and requested the president to appoint them.



The prosecutors dispatched from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at Cho's request are reportedly already getting acquainted with their duties related to the special probe.



Special counsel Lee Myung-hyun, who is investigating the alleged interference in the probe of a marine's death, has found an office in Seocho-dong, Seoul to carry out his investigation.



Lee said he has chosen an office in the White Wave Building, where a special probe into the death of late Air Force Master Sergeant Lee Ye-ram was conducted, adding he has already signed a provisional lease.



However, his recommendations for assistant special prosecutors, which he planned to wrap up by Tuesday, are running late.



Lee Myung-hyun / Special counsel on Marine death

Anyone who has ever joined a political party is disqualified from special counsel roles. That's why candidates are being changed due to ineligibility.



Lee plans to finish candidate recommendations on Wednesday.