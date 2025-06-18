News Today

[News Today] Appointing assistant special counsels

입력 2025.06.18 (17:21) 수정 2025.06.18 (17:23)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Four assistant special prosecutors have been appointed for the Kim Keon-hee investigation, the first action taken among the three special counsel probes. The insurrection team has completed its nominations.

[REPORT]
Four special prosecutors to assist the investigation into allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee were appointed on Tuesday night.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki said Wednesday that the presidential office notified him of the appointments the day before.

Min was the first among the three special counsels to recommend assistant special prosecutors on Sunday. President Lee Jae-myung appointed them two days later.

The four appointees are attorney and former chief judge Moon Hong-joo and attorneys and former prosecutors Kim Hyong-kun, Park Sang-jin and Oh Jung-hee.

They have pledged to carry out a fair, transparent and thorough investigation to find out the truth.

They also said they would uphold their duty and independence as a jurist, without being swayed by political pressure or outside influence.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk, who is leading the probe into insurrection charges, selected eight candidates for assistant special prosecutors on Tuesday and requested the president to appoint them.

The prosecutors dispatched from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at Cho's request are reportedly already getting acquainted with their duties related to the special probe.

Special counsel Lee Myung-hyun, who is investigating the alleged interference in the probe of a marine's death, has found an office in Seocho-dong, Seoul to carry out his investigation.

Lee said he has chosen an office in the White Wave Building, where a special probe into the death of late Air Force Master Sergeant Lee Ye-ram was conducted, adding he has already signed a provisional lease.

However, his recommendations for assistant special prosecutors, which he planned to wrap up by Tuesday, are running late.

Lee Myung-hyun / Special counsel on Marine death
Anyone who has ever joined a political party is disqualified from special counsel roles. That's why candidates are being changed due to ineligibility.

Lee plans to finish candidate recommendations on Wednesday.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Appointing assistant special counsels
    • 입력 2025-06-18 17:21:08
    • 수정2025-06-18 17:23:23
    News Today
[LEAD]
Four assistant special prosecutors have been appointed for the Kim Keon-hee investigation, the first action taken among the three special counsel probes. The insurrection team has completed its nominations.

[REPORT]
Four special prosecutors to assist the investigation into allegations surrounding former first lady Kim Keon-hee were appointed on Tuesday night.

Special counsel Min Joong-ki said Wednesday that the presidential office notified him of the appointments the day before.

Min was the first among the three special counsels to recommend assistant special prosecutors on Sunday. President Lee Jae-myung appointed them two days later.

The four appointees are attorney and former chief judge Moon Hong-joo and attorneys and former prosecutors Kim Hyong-kun, Park Sang-jin and Oh Jung-hee.

They have pledged to carry out a fair, transparent and thorough investigation to find out the truth.

They also said they would uphold their duty and independence as a jurist, without being swayed by political pressure or outside influence.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk, who is leading the probe into insurrection charges, selected eight candidates for assistant special prosecutors on Tuesday and requested the president to appoint them.

The prosecutors dispatched from the Supreme Prosecutors' Office at Cho's request are reportedly already getting acquainted with their duties related to the special probe.

Special counsel Lee Myung-hyun, who is investigating the alleged interference in the probe of a marine's death, has found an office in Seocho-dong, Seoul to carry out his investigation.

Lee said he has chosen an office in the White Wave Building, where a special probe into the death of late Air Force Master Sergeant Lee Ye-ram was conducted, adding he has already signed a provisional lease.

However, his recommendations for assistant special prosecutors, which he planned to wrap up by Tuesday, are running late.

Lee Myung-hyun / Special counsel on Marine death
Anyone who has ever joined a political party is disqualified from special counsel roles. That's why candidates are being changed due to ineligibility.

Lee plans to finish candidate recommendations on Wednesday.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 1박 3일 G7 마치고 귀국길 올라…“정상 <br>외교 복원”

이 대통령, 1박 3일 G7 마치고 귀국길 올라…“정상 외교 복원”
내일 본회의 불발…여야 원내대표단 “추후 논의하기로”

내일 본회의 불발…여야 원내대표단 “추후 논의하기로”
인청특위, 김민석 청문회 일정 확정…야 “지명 철회해야” 여 “정치공세”

인청특위, 김민석 청문회 일정 확정…야 “지명 철회해야” 여 “정치공세”
당정 “추경 통해 전 국민에 소비쿠폰…소상공인 부채 탕감”

당정 “추경 통해 전 국민에 소비쿠폰…소상공인 부채 탕감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.