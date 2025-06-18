[News Today] Kim hospitalized after 3rd summons

Former President Yoon Suk-yeol was summoned for the third time by the police, over claims he ordered the deletion of secure phone records. KBS found that prosecutors also delivered their own third summons. This one to former First Lady Kim Keon-hee, accused of meddling in party nominations. But just hours after the notice, Kim checked into a hospital.



In their first summons, the prosecution asked former first lady Kim Keon-hee to appear at the prosecutors' office on May 14.



But she declined the request saying such a move can affect the presidential election.



After the election, the prosecution sent a second summons and KBS has confirmed that Kim had concluded talks with prosecutors to appear for questioning on June 13.



But she was a no show.



The reason she gave this time was that there was no need to respond to the inquiry because the day before on June 12, an independent counsel was appointed to investigate her case.



Kim just submitted a 15 page long letter penned by her lawyer pleading her innocence.



Now it's found the prosecution had sent a third summons on Monday morning.



It was essentially an ultimatum. Just a few hours after the summons, Kim was hospitalized, admitted to Asan Medical Center citing depression and other reasons.



Kim's side said the hospital had advised her to check in from long before and that she made the decision to do so on June 13 and it has nothing to do with the prosecution summons.



Including letters and verbal requests, Kim is known to have been asked to appear for questioning more than ten times.



Special counsel Min Joong-ki who has taken on the former first lady case believes an in person questioning is inevitable.



Min Joong-ki/ Special counsel on Kim Keon-hee case

I can't say when but I believe direct questioning of Kim will take place.



As various probes tighten their grip on Kim, the Seoul High Prosecutors' Office re-investigating Kim's stock price manipulation allegations involving Deutsche Motors is known to have obtained hundreds of voice recordings pointing to circumstantial evidence that Kim knew of the stock manipulation.