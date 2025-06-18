[News Today] Itaewon tragedy probe begins
[LEAD]
A special committee tasked with uncovering the truth behind the October 29 Itaewon tragedy and preventing similar tragedies has begun its investigation. This comes about two years and seven months after the fatal crowd crush. Based on 49 key issues, the committee is expected to examine what went wrong at the time of the tragedy.
[REPORT]
Song Ki-choon/ Chair, Itaewon crowd crush special probe committee
Plan to start investigating the Itaewon tragedy is approved as it is.
About two years and seven months have passed since the fatal crowd crush in Itaewon.
For the first time, a state agency has officially decided to launch an investigation into the tragedy. It will cover 49 issues, including the first fact-finding request filed by bereaved families last year.
The probe will focus on the movement of victims before being handed over to their families, flaws in crowd control and response, the impact of the presidential office’s move to Yongsan, and secondary harm such as attacks on victims.
The committee will receive investigation requests until June 30th.
A key limitation is that the committee lacks authority for enforcing the law, such as requesting search and seizure warrants.
The Presidential Archives and other institutions are refusing to submit records related to the tragedy under the Yoon Suk Yeol administration, and key figures are currently on trial, raising concerns that the investigation may face hurdles.
Song Ki-choon/ Chair, Itaewon crowd crush special probe committee
I believe in people’s conscience and investigation through voluntary cooperation is not that powerless.
The victims' families hope that such a national disaster and tragedy would not be repeated.
Song Hae-jin/ Itaewon tragedy victims' bereaved families council
Through winter and summer, on the streets, at the National Assembly, in front of the presidential office, we raised our voices. Our tears weren’t in vain. Holding those responsible accountable is the least we owe our children.
[LEAD]
