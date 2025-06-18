News Today

[News Today] Baekje royal tombs identified

입력 2025.06.18 (17:22) 수정 2025.06.18 (18:13)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[LEAD]
Gongju, once the Baekje Kingdom's capital, is home to royal tombs including King Muryeong's. Others looted during Japanese rule remained nameless, until now. One has been identified, 100 years after its discovery. And for the first time, audio from the 1971 excavation of King Muryeong's tomb has been released.

[REPORT]
Summer of 1971, Korean archeologists are brimming with excitement.

"Tell Yoon Hong-ro to bring the chronological table!"

It's the tomb of King Muryeong, the 25th monarch of the Baekje Kingdom, and thankfully no grave robber got to it.

"What king is that? It's the year 526. It's King Muryeong of Baekje!"

Thousands of relics were also found in the king's tomb.

Late Kim Won-ryong / Then-director of Nat‘l Museum of Korea
It's the first time we found the tomb of a monarch from the exact era and he has a name.

But four other tombs to the northeast of King Muryeong's tomb have been damaged by looting and remained nameless for nearly a century.

One of them, tomb number 2, has been finally identified after 98 years.

The decisive clues were two molars found during re-investigation.

Prof. Lee U-young / The Catholic University of Korea
Judging by the smaller molar, which had little wear, the teeth probably belonged to a teenager.

The tomb has been found to belong to King Samgeun, the 23rd monarch of Baekje. He was the only teen among King Gaero's direct descendants.

He was King Muryeong's cousin. He was killed at the age of 15, just two years after ascending the throne.

This made the archeologists presume that the tomb next to King Samgeun's belongs to a direct relative from the royal family.

Hwang In-ho / Director, Buyeo Nat’l Research Inst. of Cultural Heritage
King Munju and Samgeun were direct descendants of King Gaero. They died only two years apart. From an archeological perspective, the tomb is located very close with nearly identical size and structure.

Jade glass excavated from the tomb was found to contain Thai lead.

It serves as proof that despite a political turmoil following the transfer of the capital, the trade network continued to operate all the way to Southeast Asia.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] Baekje royal tombs identified
    • 입력 2025-06-18 17:22:23
    • 수정2025-06-18 18:13:38
    News Today
[LEAD]
Gongju, once the Baekje Kingdom's capital, is home to royal tombs including King Muryeong's. Others looted during Japanese rule remained nameless, until now. One has been identified, 100 years after its discovery. And for the first time, audio from the 1971 excavation of King Muryeong's tomb has been released.

[REPORT]
Summer of 1971, Korean archeologists are brimming with excitement.

"Tell Yoon Hong-ro to bring the chronological table!"

It's the tomb of King Muryeong, the 25th monarch of the Baekje Kingdom, and thankfully no grave robber got to it.

"What king is that? It's the year 526. It's King Muryeong of Baekje!"

Thousands of relics were also found in the king's tomb.

Late Kim Won-ryong / Then-director of Nat‘l Museum of Korea
It's the first time we found the tomb of a monarch from the exact era and he has a name.

But four other tombs to the northeast of King Muryeong's tomb have been damaged by looting and remained nameless for nearly a century.

One of them, tomb number 2, has been finally identified after 98 years.

The decisive clues were two molars found during re-investigation.

Prof. Lee U-young / The Catholic University of Korea
Judging by the smaller molar, which had little wear, the teeth probably belonged to a teenager.

The tomb has been found to belong to King Samgeun, the 23rd monarch of Baekje. He was the only teen among King Gaero's direct descendants.

He was King Muryeong's cousin. He was killed at the age of 15, just two years after ascending the throne.

This made the archeologists presume that the tomb next to King Samgeun's belongs to a direct relative from the royal family.

Hwang In-ho / Director, Buyeo Nat’l Research Inst. of Cultural Heritage
King Munju and Samgeun were direct descendants of King Gaero. They died only two years apart. From an archeological perspective, the tomb is located very close with nearly identical size and structure.

Jade glass excavated from the tomb was found to contain Thai lead.

It serves as proof that despite a political turmoil following the transfer of the capital, the trade network continued to operate all the way to Southeast Asia.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 1박 3일 G7 마치고 귀국길 올라…“정상 <br>외교 복원”

이 대통령, 1박 3일 G7 마치고 귀국길 올라…“정상 외교 복원”
내일 본회의 불발…여야 원내대표단 “추후 논의하기로”

내일 본회의 불발…여야 원내대표단 “추후 논의하기로”
인청특위, 김민석 청문회 일정 확정…야 “지명 철회해야” 여 “정치공세”

인청특위, 김민석 청문회 일정 확정…야 “지명 철회해야” 여 “정치공세”
당정 “추경 통해 전 국민에 소비쿠폰…소상공인 부채 탕감”

당정 “추경 통해 전 국민에 소비쿠폰…소상공인 부채 탕감”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.