[News Today] Ban on NewJeans activities upheld
입력 2025.06.18 (17:22) 수정 2025.06.18 (17:24)
[LEAD]
Updates on the ADOR–NewJeans dispute, a Seoul court has upheld the ban on the members' independent activities, rejecting their latest appeal.
[REPORT]
A Seoul court has upheld an injunction banning the members of K-pop girl group NewJeans from engaging in independent activities.
The members held an emergency press conference last year to announce their plans for independent activities.
A lower court had granted their agency’s injunction to block the move in the first hearing, halting the group's plan.
In the second hearing on Tuesday, the Seoul High Court dismissed the members' appeal and again sided with the agency, upholding the lower court’s decision.
The court said the appeal didn’t differ much from the original case and upheld the lower court ruling, citing insufficient grounds to terminate the contract.
The court also dismissed NewJeans' claim of plagiarism by a rival group and insulting comments heard from another group's manager, saying they weren’t valid grounds to have the contract nullified.
