[News Today] KBS fantasy drama gains popularity

[LEAD]
Interest is heating up over the girl group set to follow Blackpink and Babymonster. Meanwhile, KBS's new fantasy period drama "The First Night with the Duke" is drawing attention from its very first episode.

[REPORT]
Entertainment giant YG which produced Blackpink and Babymonster unveiled members of its next big K-pop girl group.

The first member unveiled is 15-year-old Evelli, followed by 14-year-old Chanya.

As soon as the two new member introduction videos were posted, the number of views quickly surpassed 30 million.

Amid fervent attention, the remaining two members will be announced late this year.
___________________

"Having spent the first night together, taking responsibility for each other goes without saying."

A new KBS period fantasy drama starring Ok Taec-yeon and Seo Hyun has grabbed viewer attention from the very first episode.

A female university student enters a fictional story and the unrelenting acting by the two stars are some of the key elements impressing viewers.

Naturally ratings climb by the episode as the show garners greater attention with word of mouth.

Ok Taec-yeon / Plays 'Kyongsong-gun Ibeon'
There's a lot of action. The character is handsome, good at martial arts and the cold guy type.

Seo Hyun / Plays 'Cha Seon-chaek'
People who want to get out of the daily grind I think will be very happy at least while watching our drama.

'The First Night with the Duke' airs on KBS 2TV at 9:50 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday.

