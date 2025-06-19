Lee holds G7 talks

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Now, let's connect to Canada.



Reporter Bang Jun-won! Today (6.18), there were also summit meetings with countries other than Japan, right?



[Reporter]



President Lee had consecutive summit meetings today with G7 member countries including the UK and Canada, as well as invited countries India and Brazil.



Looking at the main points by country, during the meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, they agreed to closely cooperate on the progress of the ongoing Korea-UK FTA and the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.



In addition, during the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, they discussed participation in Canada's submarine acquisition project and agreed to deepen security and defense cooperation.



He also met with the leaders of Brazil and Mexico, agreeing to strengthen economic cooperation in trade and investment, and during the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, he expressed his condolences regarding the recent aircraft accident in India.



Lee held a summit with EU leadership and also met with the UN Secretary-General, who suggested that President Lee speak about the restoration of democracy at the UN General Assembly in September.



[Anchor]



What did President Lee say at the official G7 meeting today?



[Reporter]



Yes, President Lee spoke about energy security and building an artificial intelligence ecosystem during the expanded session with G7 member countries and invited countries.



He mentioned that energy supply chains are threatened by climate change and geopolitical instability, proposing the establishment of energy systems such as an "energy highway" that connects renewable energy production sites with power consumption areas.



Additionally, regarding the establishment of an artificial intelligence ecosystem, he stated that as a country at the center of the semiconductor supply chain, he would contribute to international cooperation and solidarity for supply stability.



[Anchor]



First Lady Kim Hye-kyung also made her first public appearance accompanying the President this time.



[Reporter]



Yes, First Lady Kim Hye-kyung carried out her first public schedule in her capacity as First Lady.



She attended an event meeting with Korean residents in Canada on behalf of President Lee.



[Kim Hye-kyung/First Lady: "I know you have been going through a lot due to concerns for our homeland, and I hope this will be a time to openly discuss what you wish for from the new President."]



First Lady Kim also visited a center for disabled artists to review the current status of support for cultural and artistic activities for the disabled.



This has been Bang Jun-won reporting from Calgary for KBS News.



