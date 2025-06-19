News 9

Lee holds G7 talks

입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to Canada.

Reporter Bang Jun-won! Today (6.18), there were also summit meetings with countries other than Japan, right?

[Reporter]

President Lee had consecutive summit meetings today with G7 member countries including the UK and Canada, as well as invited countries India and Brazil.

Looking at the main points by country, during the meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, they agreed to closely cooperate on the progress of the ongoing Korea-UK FTA and the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.

In addition, during the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, they discussed participation in Canada's submarine acquisition project and agreed to deepen security and defense cooperation.

He also met with the leaders of Brazil and Mexico, agreeing to strengthen economic cooperation in trade and investment, and during the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, he expressed his condolences regarding the recent aircraft accident in India.

Lee held a summit with EU leadership and also met with the UN Secretary-General, who suggested that President Lee speak about the restoration of democracy at the UN General Assembly in September.

[Anchor]

What did President Lee say at the official G7 meeting today?

[Reporter]

Yes, President Lee spoke about energy security and building an artificial intelligence ecosystem during the expanded session with G7 member countries and invited countries.

He mentioned that energy supply chains are threatened by climate change and geopolitical instability, proposing the establishment of energy systems such as an "energy highway" that connects renewable energy production sites with power consumption areas.

Additionally, regarding the establishment of an artificial intelligence ecosystem, he stated that as a country at the center of the semiconductor supply chain, he would contribute to international cooperation and solidarity for supply stability.

[Anchor]

First Lady Kim Hye-kyung also made her first public appearance accompanying the President this time.

[Reporter]

Yes, First Lady Kim Hye-kyung carried out her first public schedule in her capacity as First Lady.

She attended an event meeting with Korean residents in Canada on behalf of President Lee.

[Kim Hye-kyung/First Lady: "I know you have been going through a lot due to concerns for our homeland, and I hope this will be a time to openly discuss what you wish for from the new President."]

First Lady Kim also visited a center for disabled artists to review the current status of support for cultural and artistic activities for the disabled.

This has been Bang Jun-won reporting from Calgary for KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee holds G7 talks
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:51
    News 9
[Anchor]

Now, let's connect to Canada.

Reporter Bang Jun-won! Today (6.18), there were also summit meetings with countries other than Japan, right?

[Reporter]

President Lee had consecutive summit meetings today with G7 member countries including the UK and Canada, as well as invited countries India and Brazil.

Looking at the main points by country, during the meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, they agreed to closely cooperate on the progress of the ongoing Korea-UK FTA and the resolution of the North Korean nuclear issue.

In addition, during the meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, they discussed participation in Canada's submarine acquisition project and agreed to deepen security and defense cooperation.

He also met with the leaders of Brazil and Mexico, agreeing to strengthen economic cooperation in trade and investment, and during the meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, he expressed his condolences regarding the recent aircraft accident in India.

Lee held a summit with EU leadership and also met with the UN Secretary-General, who suggested that President Lee speak about the restoration of democracy at the UN General Assembly in September.

[Anchor]

What did President Lee say at the official G7 meeting today?

[Reporter]

Yes, President Lee spoke about energy security and building an artificial intelligence ecosystem during the expanded session with G7 member countries and invited countries.

He mentioned that energy supply chains are threatened by climate change and geopolitical instability, proposing the establishment of energy systems such as an "energy highway" that connects renewable energy production sites with power consumption areas.

Additionally, regarding the establishment of an artificial intelligence ecosystem, he stated that as a country at the center of the semiconductor supply chain, he would contribute to international cooperation and solidarity for supply stability.

[Anchor]

First Lady Kim Hye-kyung also made her first public appearance accompanying the President this time.

[Reporter]

Yes, First Lady Kim Hye-kyung carried out her first public schedule in her capacity as First Lady.

She attended an event meeting with Korean residents in Canada on behalf of President Lee.

[Kim Hye-kyung/First Lady: "I know you have been going through a lot due to concerns for our homeland, and I hope this will be a time to openly discuss what you wish for from the new President."]

First Lady Kim also visited a center for disabled artists to review the current status of support for cultural and artistic activities for the disabled.

This has been Bang Jun-won reporting from Calgary for KBS News.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.