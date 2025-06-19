Korea-Japan Summit held in Canada

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The leaders of South Korea and Japan met for the first time in Canada during the G7 summit.



President Lee Jae-myung expressed his hope that the two countries will develop a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship beyond their differences.



First news, reporter Son Seo-young.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung held his first summit meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.



This meeting took place 14 days after their first phone call since his inauguration.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I was very glad to meet you in person after communicating over the phone last time."]



[Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "You appear on Japanese TV every day. So, it doesn't feel like it's our first meeting, but this is indeed our first face-to-face encounter."]



President Lee emphasized that South Korea and Japan have a relationship that is inseparable, like neighbors sharing a front yard.



[President Lee Jae-myung: "I hope that Korea and Japan can overcome their differences and develop a relationship where we cooperate and help each other in various aspects."]



Prime Minister Ishiba highlighted the significance of this year marking the 60th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations, and responded by calling for regional stability through cooperation between the two countries.



[Ishiba/Japanese Prime Minister: "I sincerely hope that cooperation and collaboration between our two countries will be beneficial for the region and the world."]



The presidential office explained that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation in various fields, including industry and supply chains, as well as the resumption of shuttle diplomacy.



[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "They shared the intention to solidify future-oriented Korea-Japan cooperation for the next 60 years."]



In response to a question about whether historical issues were discussed, a senior official from the presidential office stated, "It's not that the word 'past' was not mentioned. But, the discussion was about managing past issues well and expanding cooperation to build a future-oriented relationship."



There are evaluations that President Lee's rapid debut on the international stage through the G7 summit marks the starting point for reactivating stalled summit diplomacy.



This is Son Seo-young reporting from Calgary for KBS News.



