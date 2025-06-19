Trump warns Iran

News 9

[Anchor]

Now, we will look into the news regarding the conflict between Israel and Iran.

First, the United States is considering a military intervention.

President Trump has mentioned the possibility of removing Iran's supreme leader and has urged Iran to surrender unconditionally.

Our Washington correspondent Kim Ji-sook reports.

[Report]

During the G7 meeting, President Trump returned to the White House and held an emergency security meeting for 80 minutes.

The topic of the meeting was the military conflict between Israel and Iran.

So far, the U.S. has only tolerated Israel's attacks, but now it seems that the focus of discussion has shifted to mobilizing U.S. troops to directly strike Iran.

CNN reported that President Trump is leaning towards using U.S. forces to attack Iran's nuclear facilities.

After the meeting, Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, possibly informing him of the discussion.

The U.S. has sent an aircraft carrier and over 30 aerial refueling aircraft to the Middle East, and is additionally deploying fighter jets, including F-16s.

[Donald Trump/President of the United States/June 17: "(What are you looking for here?) An end. A real end. Not a ceasefire. An end.”]

President Trump has also sent a strong message to Iran's supreme leader Khamenei, demanding unconditional surrender.

He stated that he knows exactly where Khamenei is hiding, calling him an easy target, and even mentioned the possibility of a removal operation.

In response, Iran's Khamenei warned in a speech that if the U.S. intervenes militarily, it will suffer irreversible damage and declared that Iran will never surrender.

Opinions in the U.S. are divided regarding the scenario of a direct attack on Iran.

While it could be a turning point for security in the Middle East, there are also concerns that the U.S. could get embroiled in a large-scale war in the region.

This is Kim Ji-sook from KBS News in Washington.

