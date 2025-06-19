Israel bombs Tehran

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Israel has launched a fierce attack on Tehran, the capital of Iran, in line with U.S. pressure.



As the large-scale airstrikes continue, long lines of evacuees have formed in Tehran.



This report is from our correspondent Kim Gae-hyung.



[Report]



Flames erupted from bombed buildings, and columns of black smoke covered the sky.



Over 50 Israeli bombers took control of the airspace over Tehran, dropping bombs on more than 20 targets.



[Effie Defrin/Israeli Army Spokesperson: "We have struck deep into Iran's nuclear, ballistic, and command capabilities."]



An analysis from a human rights organization indicates that the number of Iranian casualties is nearing 600, leading to a mass exodus from Tehran to escape the airstrikes.



Iran has also announced a fierce counterattack in response to the airstrikes.



They launched a hypersonic Fattah-1 missile yesterday and claimed to have sent over 100 drones to destroy key facilities in Israeli cities.



[Abdolrahim Mousavi/Iranian Army Chief of Staff: "The operations conducted so far have merely been a warning and a show of deterrence. A full-scale retaliatory operation will soon be carried out."]



However, Israeli media reported that neither the Fattah-1 missile nor the 20 ballistic missiles launched until early this morning caused any damage.



The number of missiles Iran is launching has significantly decreased from over 150 per day at the beginning of the conflict.



This is attributed to concentrated attacks on missile launch sites, and analyses suggest that Iran's missile stockpile is only around 1,000.



The Washington Post reported that Israel's stockpile of intercept missiles capable of defending against Iran's ballistic missiles is at most sufficient for 12 days.



[Anchor]



▲ If the U.S. intervenes, Iran will target U.S. military facilities in the Middle East ▲



Yes, correspondent Kim Gae-hyung has been dispatched to Jordan, close to Israel.



Let's go to him now.



Kim Gae-hyung! The possibility of direct U.S. involvement is increasing.



If that happens, Iran will not remain still, will it?



[Reporter]



If the U.S. becomes directly involved, it seems almost certain that Iran and Iran-backed militant groups are preparing to strike U.S. military bases in the Middle East.



There are U.S. military bases in Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar, just across the Persian Gulf from Iran, and Iran has positioned missiles capable of striking these bases.



About 40,000 U.S. troops are stationed in the Middle East.



The U.S. is significantly enhancing its defenses for bases in the region.



The Houthi rebels in Yemen or Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq may also attack U.S. facilities on behalf of Iran.



[Anchor]



The Strait of Hormuz is always a concern in such situations.



If this strait becomes dangerous, won't oil prices be an issue again?



[Reporter]



The Strait of Hormuz is a passage for 20% of the world's oil shipments.



If Iran lays mines in the Strait of Hormuz to obstruct U.S. Navy operations, maritime routes will be blocked, and one-fifth of the global oil supply will disappear.



A surge in already rising oil prices is inevitable.



This has been Kim Gae-hyung reporting from Amman, Jordan for KBS News.



