News 9

Lee’s diplomatic debut

입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung, who has completed his first overseas summit diplomacy schedule, will soon return home.

The presidential office evaluated that this diplomatic schedule has served as an opportunity to fully restore summit diplomacy and regain national dignity and trust.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung has wrapped up his three-day, one-night G7 summit schedule.

Although there was pressure to appear on the international diplomatic stage just 12 days after taking office, President Lee assessed that this visit has signaled a new leap in South Korea's diplomacy.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "He clearly impressed upon the international community that democratic Korea has returned. South Korea's summit diplomacy has been completely restored."]

During the two-day G7 summit, he held bilateral meetings with leaders from eight countries, including Japan, the UK, and Canada, as well as heads of the European Union and the United Nations.

The presidential office stated that discussions focused on advancing practical economic cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and supply chains in most of the meetings.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "He made sure to mention South Korea's special technologies and capabilities that can contribute to the economies of various countries from an industrial perspective."]

However, the Korea-U.S. summit, which was expected to break the deadlock in tariff negotiations, ultimately did not take place as President Trump returned early due to the situation in the Middle East.

If President Lee attends the NATO summit next week, there is a possibility that the meeting could be rescheduled.

President Lee is scheduled to return home early tomorrow (June 19).

At tomorrow's Cabinet meeting, he is expected to approve the supplementary budget and address urgent domestic issues, including cabinet appointments.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Lee’s diplomatic debut
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Lee Jae-myung, who has completed his first overseas summit diplomacy schedule, will soon return home.

The presidential office evaluated that this diplomatic schedule has served as an opportunity to fully restore summit diplomacy and regain national dignity and trust.

Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.

[Report]

President Lee Jae-myung has wrapped up his three-day, one-night G7 summit schedule.

Although there was pressure to appear on the international diplomatic stage just 12 days after taking office, President Lee assessed that this visit has signaled a new leap in South Korea's diplomacy.

[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "He clearly impressed upon the international community that democratic Korea has returned. South Korea's summit diplomacy has been completely restored."]

During the two-day G7 summit, he held bilateral meetings with leaders from eight countries, including Japan, the UK, and Canada, as well as heads of the European Union and the United Nations.

The presidential office stated that discussions focused on advancing practical economic cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and supply chains in most of the meetings.

[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "He made sure to mention South Korea's special technologies and capabilities that can contribute to the economies of various countries from an industrial perspective."]

However, the Korea-U.S. summit, which was expected to break the deadlock in tariff negotiations, ultimately did not take place as President Trump returned early due to the situation in the Middle East.

If President Lee attends the NATO summit next week, there is a possibility that the meeting could be rescheduled.

President Lee is scheduled to return home early tomorrow (June 19).

At tomorrow's Cabinet meeting, he is expected to approve the supplementary budget and address urgent domestic issues, including cabinet appointments.

This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.
이희연
이희연 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.