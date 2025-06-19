Lee’s diplomatic debut

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Lee Jae-myung, who has completed his first overseas summit diplomacy schedule, will soon return home.



The presidential office evaluated that this diplomatic schedule has served as an opportunity to fully restore summit diplomacy and regain national dignity and trust.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon has the story.



[Report]



President Lee Jae-myung has wrapped up his three-day, one-night G7 summit schedule.



Although there was pressure to appear on the international diplomatic stage just 12 days after taking office, President Lee assessed that this visit has signaled a new leap in South Korea's diplomacy.



[Wi Sung-lac/National Security Office Director: "He clearly impressed upon the international community that democratic Korea has returned. South Korea's summit diplomacy has been completely restored."]



During the two-day G7 summit, he held bilateral meetings with leaders from eight countries, including Japan, the UK, and Canada, as well as heads of the European Union and the United Nations.



The presidential office stated that discussions focused on advancing practical economic cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and supply chains in most of the meetings.



[Kang Yu-jung/Presidential Office Spokesperson: "He made sure to mention South Korea's special technologies and capabilities that can contribute to the economies of various countries from an industrial perspective."]



However, the Korea-U.S. summit, which was expected to break the deadlock in tariff negotiations, ultimately did not take place as President Trump returned early due to the situation in the Middle East.



If President Lee attends the NATO summit next week, there is a possibility that the meeting could be rescheduled.



President Lee is scheduled to return home early tomorrow (June 19).



At tomorrow's Cabinet meeting, he is expected to approve the supplementary budget and address urgent domestic issues, including cabinet appointments.



This is KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!