Gov’t, DP agree on 20T won aid plan

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Democratic Party, government, and presidential office held their first meeting since the launch of the new administration to finalize a 20 trillion won supplementary budget plan.



They agreed to distribute consumption coupons to all citizens to boost spending, with additional support for vulnerable groups.



They also decided to cancel part of the debt owed by small business owners.



Lee Won-hee reports.



[Report]



Following the presidential policy chief, Democratic Party and Ministry of Economy and Finance officials entered the meeting room.



This was the first policy coordination meeting under the Lee Jae-myung administration to finalize details of the supplementary budget.



The key issue was the scope of "consumption coupon" distribution aimed at reviving the economy.



Initially, selective support was considered due to fiscal concerns, but it was decided—per the Democratic Party’s original proposal—to give the coupons to all citizens, with additional support for low-income groups.



A plan to provide 150,000 won per person, and up to 500,000 won for vulnerable individuals, was reportedly discussed.



The party and government also agreed to issue more local currency, and increase the discount rate for gift certificates in non-capital regions to make them more affordable.



The supplementary budget will also include funds to partially write off small business debt.



[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair: "To support the recovery of vulnerable borrowers, the government has decided to purchase and extinguish a certain level of debt..."]



The Democratic Party said the total amount of the first and second supplementary budgets would approach 35 trillion won, suggesting the second round alone will be around 20 trillion won.



The government, facing lower-than-expected tax revenue, will also revise its revenue forecast—a process called “revenue adjustment.”



While the Democratic Party pushed for bold spending and swift review, the opposition People Power Party raised concerns over rising prices and growing national debt.



The supplementary budget will be submitted at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow (6.19) and then move to the National Assembly for review.



However, parliamentary budget committees have not yet been formed due to disagreements between ruling and opposition parties.



This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!