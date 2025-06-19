News 9

Gov’t, DP agree on 20T won aid plan

입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party, government, and presidential office held their first meeting since the launch of the new administration to finalize a 20 trillion won supplementary budget plan.

They agreed to distribute consumption coupons to all citizens to boost spending, with additional support for vulnerable groups.

They also decided to cancel part of the debt owed by small business owners.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

Following the presidential policy chief, Democratic Party and Ministry of Economy and Finance officials entered the meeting room.

This was the first policy coordination meeting under the Lee Jae-myung administration to finalize details of the supplementary budget.

The key issue was the scope of "consumption coupon" distribution aimed at reviving the economy.

Initially, selective support was considered due to fiscal concerns, but it was decided—per the Democratic Party’s original proposal—to give the coupons to all citizens, with additional support for low-income groups.

A plan to provide 150,000 won per person, and up to 500,000 won for vulnerable individuals, was reportedly discussed.

The party and government also agreed to issue more local currency, and increase the discount rate for gift certificates in non-capital regions to make them more affordable.

The supplementary budget will also include funds to partially write off small business debt.

[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair: "To support the recovery of vulnerable borrowers, the government has decided to purchase and extinguish a certain level of debt..."]

The Democratic Party said the total amount of the first and second supplementary budgets would approach 35 trillion won, suggesting the second round alone will be around 20 trillion won.

The government, facing lower-than-expected tax revenue, will also revise its revenue forecast—a process called “revenue adjustment.”

While the Democratic Party pushed for bold spending and swift review, the opposition People Power Party raised concerns over rising prices and growing national debt.

The supplementary budget will be submitted at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow (6.19) and then move to the National Assembly for review.

However, parliamentary budget committees have not yet been formed due to disagreements between ruling and opposition parties.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gov’t, DP agree on 20T won aid plan
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Democratic Party, government, and presidential office held their first meeting since the launch of the new administration to finalize a 20 trillion won supplementary budget plan.

They agreed to distribute consumption coupons to all citizens to boost spending, with additional support for vulnerable groups.

They also decided to cancel part of the debt owed by small business owners.

Lee Won-hee reports.

[Report]

Following the presidential policy chief, Democratic Party and Ministry of Economy and Finance officials entered the meeting room.

This was the first policy coordination meeting under the Lee Jae-myung administration to finalize details of the supplementary budget.

The key issue was the scope of "consumption coupon" distribution aimed at reviving the economy.

Initially, selective support was considered due to fiscal concerns, but it was decided—per the Democratic Party’s original proposal—to give the coupons to all citizens, with additional support for low-income groups.

A plan to provide 150,000 won per person, and up to 500,000 won for vulnerable individuals, was reportedly discussed.

The party and government also agreed to issue more local currency, and increase the discount rate for gift certificates in non-capital regions to make them more affordable.

The supplementary budget will also include funds to partially write off small business debt.

[Jin Sung-joon/Democratic Party Policy Committee Chair: "To support the recovery of vulnerable borrowers, the government has decided to purchase and extinguish a certain level of debt..."]

The Democratic Party said the total amount of the first and second supplementary budgets would approach 35 trillion won, suggesting the second round alone will be around 20 trillion won.

The government, facing lower-than-expected tax revenue, will also revise its revenue forecast—a process called “revenue adjustment.”

While the Democratic Party pushed for bold spending and swift review, the opposition People Power Party raised concerns over rising prices and growing national debt.

The supplementary budget will be submitted at a Cabinet meeting tomorrow (6.19) and then move to the National Assembly for review.

However, parliamentary budget committees have not yet been formed due to disagreements between ruling and opposition parties.

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.
이원희
이원희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.