News 9

Cumulative inflation bites

입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

'2%' is the number that the Bank of Korea is most concerned about.

The key goal is to keep the inflation rate below 2%.

This year's inflation rate has fluctuated between 1.9% and 2.2%.

Statistically, the inflation is at a 'stable' level, but why does it feel different?

Let's compare it to body weight.

Gaining about 1kg a month isn't a big deal.

But what if you gain 1kg every month for a whole year?

You would be afraid to step on the scale.

Inflation is similar.

The monthly inflation rate is an important statistic, but cumulative inflation is more significant in our daily lives.

So, what does the recent situation look like from the perspective of cumulative inflation?

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the details.

[Report]

Recently, the price of eggs has risen sharply.

It has increased by about 10% compared to two months ago.

[Tak Eun-hee/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "It’s a burden, but eggs are good protein, especially for seniors. So we have to buy them."]

Compared to before COVID-19, the increase is much larger.

The egg price index has risen from 100.9 to 139.3, nearly a 40% increase.

This is the power of cumulative inflation that has built up since COVID-19.

We calculated the cumulative inflation for all items.

When December 2020 is set at 100, last month's overall consumer price index was 115.9.

If we look only at about 140 frequently purchased items, it was 119.1.

A product that cost 100,000 won before COVID-19 now costs almost 120,000 won.

While short-term changes in prices may be minimal, the accumulated medium- to long-term changes influence perceived inflation.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "In particular, living expenses are at a high level. So when we say 'inflation has stabilized,' many people get very angry."]

Another reason for the high perceived inflation is related to necessities like food, clothing, and housing.

If we consider the OECD average as 100, the clothing price in South Korea is 161, food is 156, and housing costs are 123.

Since essential goods that are necessary for daily life are particularly expensive, inflation feels much higher than the statistics suggest.

This effect is even harsher for low-income households.

The lower the income, the larger the proportion of essential goods in total consumption.

The Bank of Korea has proposed two solutions to lower perceived inflation.

First, relax entry regulations to increase competition among businesses, and second, diversify raw material import sources to reduce the impact of price surges.

The fact that housing costs, such as loan interest, are not reflected in consumer prices is also one of the reasons for the significant gap in perceived inflation.

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cumulative inflation bites
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:52
    News 9
[Anchor]

'2%' is the number that the Bank of Korea is most concerned about.

The key goal is to keep the inflation rate below 2%.

This year's inflation rate has fluctuated between 1.9% and 2.2%.

Statistically, the inflation is at a 'stable' level, but why does it feel different?

Let's compare it to body weight.

Gaining about 1kg a month isn't a big deal.

But what if you gain 1kg every month for a whole year?

You would be afraid to step on the scale.

Inflation is similar.

The monthly inflation rate is an important statistic, but cumulative inflation is more significant in our daily lives.

So, what does the recent situation look like from the perspective of cumulative inflation?

Reporter Song Soo-jin has the details.

[Report]

Recently, the price of eggs has risen sharply.

It has increased by about 10% compared to two months ago.

[Tak Eun-hee/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "It’s a burden, but eggs are good protein, especially for seniors. So we have to buy them."]

Compared to before COVID-19, the increase is much larger.

The egg price index has risen from 100.9 to 139.3, nearly a 40% increase.

This is the power of cumulative inflation that has built up since COVID-19.

We calculated the cumulative inflation for all items.

When December 2020 is set at 100, last month's overall consumer price index was 115.9.

If we look only at about 140 frequently purchased items, it was 119.1.

A product that cost 100,000 won before COVID-19 now costs almost 120,000 won.

While short-term changes in prices may be minimal, the accumulated medium- to long-term changes influence perceived inflation.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "In particular, living expenses are at a high level. So when we say 'inflation has stabilized,' many people get very angry."]

Another reason for the high perceived inflation is related to necessities like food, clothing, and housing.

If we consider the OECD average as 100, the clothing price in South Korea is 161, food is 156, and housing costs are 123.

Since essential goods that are necessary for daily life are particularly expensive, inflation feels much higher than the statistics suggest.

This effect is even harsher for low-income households.

The lower the income, the larger the proportion of essential goods in total consumption.

The Bank of Korea has proposed two solutions to lower perceived inflation.

First, relax entry regulations to increase competition among businesses, and second, diversify raw material import sources to reduce the impact of price surges.

The fact that housing costs, such as loan interest, are not reflected in consumer prices is also one of the reasons for the significant gap in perceived inflation.

This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.
송수진
송수진 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.