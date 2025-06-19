Cumulative inflation bites

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



'2%' is the number that the Bank of Korea is most concerned about.



The key goal is to keep the inflation rate below 2%.



This year's inflation rate has fluctuated between 1.9% and 2.2%.



Statistically, the inflation is at a 'stable' level, but why does it feel different?



Let's compare it to body weight.



Gaining about 1kg a month isn't a big deal.



But what if you gain 1kg every month for a whole year?



You would be afraid to step on the scale.



Inflation is similar.



The monthly inflation rate is an important statistic, but cumulative inflation is more significant in our daily lives.



So, what does the recent situation look like from the perspective of cumulative inflation?



Reporter Song Soo-jin has the details.



[Report]



Recently, the price of eggs has risen sharply.



It has increased by about 10% compared to two months ago.



[Tak Eun-hee/Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul: "It’s a burden, but eggs are good protein, especially for seniors. So we have to buy them."]



Compared to before COVID-19, the increase is much larger.



The egg price index has risen from 100.9 to 139.3, nearly a 40% increase.



This is the power of cumulative inflation that has built up since COVID-19.



We calculated the cumulative inflation for all items.



When December 2020 is set at 100, last month's overall consumer price index was 115.9.



If we look only at about 140 frequently purchased items, it was 119.1.



A product that cost 100,000 won before COVID-19 now costs almost 120,000 won.



While short-term changes in prices may be minimal, the accumulated medium- to long-term changes influence perceived inflation.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "In particular, living expenses are at a high level. So when we say 'inflation has stabilized,' many people get very angry."]



Another reason for the high perceived inflation is related to necessities like food, clothing, and housing.



If we consider the OECD average as 100, the clothing price in South Korea is 161, food is 156, and housing costs are 123.



Since essential goods that are necessary for daily life are particularly expensive, inflation feels much higher than the statistics suggest.



This effect is even harsher for low-income households.



The lower the income, the larger the proportion of essential goods in total consumption.



The Bank of Korea has proposed two solutions to lower perceived inflation.



First, relax entry regulations to increase competition among businesses, and second, diversify raw material import sources to reduce the impact of price surges.



The fact that housing costs, such as loan interest, are not reflected in consumer prices is also one of the reasons for the significant gap in perceived inflation.



This is KBS News, Song Soo-jin.



