NIS nominee submits records

Lee Jong-seok, the nominee for Director of the National Intelligence Service, will attend his confirmation hearing tomorrow (6.19). He initially didn't submit records of his past visits to North Korea but later submitted documentation of 13 visits in response to opposition demands.



He also expressed support for revising the Espionage Act to expand the scope of punishable offenses.



Kim Cheong-yun reports.



[Report]



Lee Jong-seok, the nominee for National Intelligence Service Director, has visited North Korea 13 times — starting with the special envoy mission under President Kim Dae-jung in 2003, and continuing through the Moon Jae-in administration in 2018.



He initially declined opposition requests to submit documentation of these visits but later provided the records.



With the People Power Party vowing to scrutinize his views on North Korea and national security, Lee pushed back stating “I absolutely cannot agree with being called pro-North just because I’ve conducted in-depth research on North Korea.”



[Lee Jong-seok/Director of the National Intelligence Service nominee/Apr. 20, 2020: "To have an objective understanding of North Korea, it is now necessary to distinguish between what information should be disclosed and what should not."]



The nominee stated in 2006 that the National Security Law should be amended or abolished, but this time he expressed respect for the judiciary's judgment that the law is constitutional, stating that he has never argued for its abolition.



He did, however, call for revising the Espionage Act, pointing out that it currently only applies to espionage for the “enemy state” — North Korea — and not for other foreign nations, stating "Even when sensitive data leaks occur, they result in minimal punishment."



The nominee had also stated that the only way to advance the North Korean nuclear issue during the Moon Jae-in administration was to suspend the joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States.



This time, he emphasized that he has never considered a conditional suspension of the exercises, calling them "an important element of our security posture."



When asked whether the actions of former National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong on the day of the 12·3 emergency martial law should be investigated, he replied, "I will look into it after taking office."



Meanwhile, the nominee has violated traffic regulations 16 times from Mar. 2022 to Oct. 2024.



Among these, 6 cases were detected in child protection zones.



His confirmation hearing will be held at the National Assembly tomorrow. Personal background and ethical issues will be discussed in public, while matters related to North Korea and intelligence will be reviewed behind closed doors.



KBS News, Kim Cheong-yun.



