News 9

NK sends more troops to Russia

입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

North Korea is sending troops to Russia again.

This time, instead of combat troops, they have decided to send about 6,000 military engineers and military construction personnel needed for reconstruction.

Our presidential office stated that this is a matter of concern and that they do not support it.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

Russian Security Secretary Sergei Shoigu is widely seen as Putin's right-hand man.

Two weeks after his visit to North Korea on June 4, he returned to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim Jong-un.

They discussed the reconstruction of the Kursk region, where North Korean combat troops have already been deployed.

[Korean Central TV: "Comrade Kim Jong-un confirmed the contents of cooperation within the framework of the treaty between the two countries and discussed specific cooperation measures."]

Secretary Shoigu stated, "North Korea will send 1,000 engineers to remove landmines buried in Russian territory and dispatch 5,000 military construction personnel for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure."

There are suggestions that Russia may have specifically requested North Korean military personnel due to their extensive construction experience.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "North Korean engineers have been routinely involved in all kinds of work, such as road and bridge construction and apartment building, so it seems that Russia had quite high expectations when requesting the dispatch of engineering troops."]

This deployment is expected to lead to North Korea's deep involvement in the future reconstruction projects in Kursk.

Additionally, with the 80th anniversary of the party's founding approaching in just over three months, there may be events to elevate bilateral relations, such as a summit with Putin.

In this regard, a presidential office official stated that it is "a matter of concern" and that they "do not support it," while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an immediate halt to the reception and employment of North Korean overseas workers, calling it a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NK sends more troops to Russia
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

North Korea is sending troops to Russia again.

This time, instead of combat troops, they have decided to send about 6,000 military engineers and military construction personnel needed for reconstruction.

Our presidential office stated that this is a matter of concern and that they do not support it.

Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.

[Report]

Russian Security Secretary Sergei Shoigu is widely seen as Putin's right-hand man.

Two weeks after his visit to North Korea on June 4, he returned to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim Jong-un.

They discussed the reconstruction of the Kursk region, where North Korean combat troops have already been deployed.

[Korean Central TV: "Comrade Kim Jong-un confirmed the contents of cooperation within the framework of the treaty between the two countries and discussed specific cooperation measures."]

Secretary Shoigu stated, "North Korea will send 1,000 engineers to remove landmines buried in Russian territory and dispatch 5,000 military construction personnel for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure."

There are suggestions that Russia may have specifically requested North Korean military personnel due to their extensive construction experience.

[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "North Korean engineers have been routinely involved in all kinds of work, such as road and bridge construction and apartment building, so it seems that Russia had quite high expectations when requesting the dispatch of engineering troops."]

This deployment is expected to lead to North Korea's deep involvement in the future reconstruction projects in Kursk.

Additionally, with the 80th anniversary of the party's founding approaching in just over three months, there may be events to elevate bilateral relations, such as a summit with Putin.

In this regard, a presidential office official stated that it is "a matter of concern" and that they "do not support it," while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an immediate halt to the reception and employment of North Korean overseas workers, calling it a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.
김기화
김기화 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.