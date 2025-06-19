NK sends more troops to Russia

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea is sending troops to Russia again.



This time, instead of combat troops, they have decided to send about 6,000 military engineers and military construction personnel needed for reconstruction.



Our presidential office stated that this is a matter of concern and that they do not support it.



Reporter Kim Gi-hwa has the details.



[Report]



Russian Security Secretary Sergei Shoigu is widely seen as Putin's right-hand man.



Two weeks after his visit to North Korea on June 4, he returned to Pyongyang to meet with Chairman Kim Jong-un.



They discussed the reconstruction of the Kursk region, where North Korean combat troops have already been deployed.



[Korean Central TV: "Comrade Kim Jong-un confirmed the contents of cooperation within the framework of the treaty between the two countries and discussed specific cooperation measures."]



Secretary Shoigu stated, "North Korea will send 1,000 engineers to remove landmines buried in Russian territory and dispatch 5,000 military construction personnel for the reconstruction of destroyed infrastructure."



There are suggestions that Russia may have specifically requested North Korean military personnel due to their extensive construction experience.



[Lim Eul-chul/Professor at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies: "North Korean engineers have been routinely involved in all kinds of work, such as road and bridge construction and apartment building, so it seems that Russia had quite high expectations when requesting the dispatch of engineering troops."]



This deployment is expected to lead to North Korea's deep involvement in the future reconstruction projects in Kursk.



Additionally, with the 80th anniversary of the party's founding approaching in just over three months, there may be events to elevate bilateral relations, such as a summit with Putin.



In this regard, a presidential office official stated that it is "a matter of concern" and that they "do not support it," while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs urged an immediate halt to the reception and employment of North Korean overseas workers, calling it a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions.



This is KBS News, Kim Gi-hwa.



