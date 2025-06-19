Data centers drive land prices

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



"Change it to a Ghibli style," this AI feature that turns photos into animation has been very popular.



It's great because it's free, but it actually requires quite a bit of electricity.



It uses as much electricity as keeping a light bulb on for 20 minutes or charging a smartphone to 30%.



This is because the 'data center' that processes the photo transformations runs on electricity.



That's not all.



All data tasks, such as internet searches and video playback, are handled by data centers.



You can think back to the incident three years ago when a fire at the Kakao data center caused social media, navigation, and taxi apps to all go down.



Now, in the AI era, data centers are essential, but electricity is a problem.



Due to the limited locations that can receive a lot of electricity, areas with high electricity availability, similar to transportation hubs, have emerged, but there are significant side effects.



Reporter Ha Nu-ri has the details.



[Report]



A construction site next to an apartment complex in Seoul.



This land, which was traded for 100 billion won two years ago, was recently purchased by an asset management company for 140 billion won.



[Nearby real estate agency/Voice altered: "They say it’s for a data center. They’re paying 45 million won per pyeong, but this land isn’t worth that much."]



At first glance, it’s just a barren hill.



Yet, the reason it has jumped by 40 billion won in just two years is all about electricity.



Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO) allowed the supply of 80 MW of electricity to this site, enough for at least 50,000 households, enabling the construction of a data center.



[Hong Ji-eun/Executive Director of Savills Korea: "The growth rate of industries like cloud and AI is very fast, so there is a high demand for data centers, and prices are continuously rising..."]



In the metropolitan area, where large-scale electricity supply has been permitted, land suitable for data centers has seen its value soar by hundreds of billions of won.



However, this phenomenon is also a side effect of government policies.



As the demand for data centers and electricity has concentrated in the metropolitan area, the new permits for large-scale electricity (63%) use have been effectively restricted.



[Ahn Duk-geun/Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy/Oct. 7, 2024, National Assembly Audit: "We are trying to encourage the relocation of data centers to local areas as much as possible."]



As a result, the value of land that had already received electricity supply permits has skyrocketed.



In a situation where companies and research personnel are concentrated in the metropolitan area, it shows that it is difficult to prevent the concentration of data centers in the metropolitan area with uniform regulations alone.



[Kang Joong-hyup/President of the Korea Data Center Council: "Building concentrated complexes for data centers in areas where there is power and renewable energy is something we need to solve in the future."]



There needs to be a national strategy that designs both the power infrastructure and the locations for data centers to prepare for the AI era.



This is Ha Nu-ri from KBS News.



