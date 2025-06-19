News 9

BOK chief favors selective aid

입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Bank of Korea has also expressed its position regarding the consumer coupons included in the supplementary budget.

It stated that it would be better to support vulnerable groups rather than the entire population.

Additionally, it emphasized the need for quick supply measures to curb the overheating of housing prices in Seoul.

Reporter Park Chan has the story.

[Report]

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong diagnosed that a supplementary budget is necessary.

He believes that selective distribution of consumer coupons is better than universal distribution.

When the government spends the same amount, focusing on vulnerable groups is a more efficient approach.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Considering the efficiency of finances, selectively helping those who are struggling, such as self-employed individuals or small businesses, is more efficient..."]

He assessed that even if money is released through the supplementary budget, the probability of stimulating prices is low.

While noting that it is not precise since it is before the announcement of the supplementary budget plan, he predicted that even assuming a total of 20 trillion won, there would only be a slight impact on next year's prices.

[Kim Woong/Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea: "(This supplementary budget) may have a significantly delayed execution timing. Therefore, the impact on this year's prices will be limited, and rather, the impact on next year will be about 0.1%p..."]

The recent rise in housing prices in Seoul was attributed to expectations in the market.

With interest rates on a downward trend and a shortage of supply housing in the metropolitan area, the expectation that housing prices will rise has grown in the market, and he stated that supply measures need to be introduced quickly to calm these sentiments.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Due to the situation where we cannot trust expectations and anxieties about supply, it seems that specific supply plans need to be introduced more in the metropolitan area..."]

He mentioned that the timing for any further cuts in the base rate would be decided considering household debt, the housing market, and the foreign exchange market.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • BOK chief favors selective aid
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Bank of Korea has also expressed its position regarding the consumer coupons included in the supplementary budget.

It stated that it would be better to support vulnerable groups rather than the entire population.

Additionally, it emphasized the need for quick supply measures to curb the overheating of housing prices in Seoul.

Reporter Park Chan has the story.

[Report]

Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong diagnosed that a supplementary budget is necessary.

He believes that selective distribution of consumer coupons is better than universal distribution.

When the government spends the same amount, focusing on vulnerable groups is a more efficient approach.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Considering the efficiency of finances, selectively helping those who are struggling, such as self-employed individuals or small businesses, is more efficient..."]

He assessed that even if money is released through the supplementary budget, the probability of stimulating prices is low.

While noting that it is not precise since it is before the announcement of the supplementary budget plan, he predicted that even assuming a total of 20 trillion won, there would only be a slight impact on next year's prices.

[Kim Woong/Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea: "(This supplementary budget) may have a significantly delayed execution timing. Therefore, the impact on this year's prices will be limited, and rather, the impact on next year will be about 0.1%p..."]

The recent rise in housing prices in Seoul was attributed to expectations in the market.

With interest rates on a downward trend and a shortage of supply housing in the metropolitan area, the expectation that housing prices will rise has grown in the market, and he stated that supply measures need to be introduced quickly to calm these sentiments.

[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Due to the situation where we cannot trust expectations and anxieties about supply, it seems that specific supply plans need to be introduced more in the metropolitan area..."]

He mentioned that the timing for any further cuts in the base rate would be decided considering household debt, the housing market, and the foreign exchange market.

This is KBS News, Park Chan.
박찬
박찬 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.