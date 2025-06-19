BOK chief favors selective aid

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Bank of Korea has also expressed its position regarding the consumer coupons included in the supplementary budget.



It stated that it would be better to support vulnerable groups rather than the entire population.



Additionally, it emphasized the need for quick supply measures to curb the overheating of housing prices in Seoul.



Reporter Park Chan has the story.



[Report]



Bank of Korea Governor Lee Chang-yong diagnosed that a supplementary budget is necessary.



He believes that selective distribution of consumer coupons is better than universal distribution.



When the government spends the same amount, focusing on vulnerable groups is a more efficient approach.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Considering the efficiency of finances, selectively helping those who are struggling, such as self-employed individuals or small businesses, is more efficient..."]



He assessed that even if money is released through the supplementary budget, the probability of stimulating prices is low.



While noting that it is not precise since it is before the announcement of the supplementary budget plan, he predicted that even assuming a total of 20 trillion won, there would only be a slight impact on next year's prices.



[Kim Woong/Deputy Governor of the Bank of Korea: "(This supplementary budget) may have a significantly delayed execution timing. Therefore, the impact on this year's prices will be limited, and rather, the impact on next year will be about 0.1%p..."]



The recent rise in housing prices in Seoul was attributed to expectations in the market.



With interest rates on a downward trend and a shortage of supply housing in the metropolitan area, the expectation that housing prices will rise has grown in the market, and he stated that supply measures need to be introduced quickly to calm these sentiments.



[Lee Chang-yong/Bank of Korea Governor: "Due to the situation where we cannot trust expectations and anxieties about supply, it seems that specific supply plans need to be introduced more in the metropolitan area..."]



He mentioned that the timing for any further cuts in the base rate would be decided considering household debt, the housing market, and the foreign exchange market.



This is KBS News, Park Chan.



