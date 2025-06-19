News 9

Monsoon to hit central region

[Anchor]

We will soon see the monsoon season intensifying.

Starting tomorrow night (6.19), monsoon rain will also reach the central regions.

Heavy rain is especially expected on Friday night (6.20).

This is Lee Se-heum, our meteorological specialist reporter.

[Report]

Warm and humid air is gathering along the edge of a high-pressure system in southern China.

It is predicted to develop into a stationary front that will bring monsoon rains.

As this stationary front approaches our country, rain will start falling from the western regions tomorrow afternoon.

Following the start of the monsoon in Jeju a week ago, the central region is also entering the monsoon season.

This is about six days earlier than the average.

The rain will expand nationwide by the day after tomorrow, Friday.

The expected rainfall by the day after tomorrow is over 80mm in the central region, including the metropolitan area, and up to 40mm in North and South Jeolla provinces.

As narrow rain clouds form along the stationary front, localized heavy rain may occur.

In particular, it is expected that heavy rain will concentrate in Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon provinces starting from the night of the day after tomorrow.

[Kong Sang-min/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "As the stationary front forms near the central region of our country, the time when heavy rain will concentrate is expected to be from the night of the day after tomorrow until early the day after that, mainly in the central region."]

In border areas such as the lower Imjin River, caution is advised as river and stream water levels may rise rapidly.

The monsoon rains in the central region are expected to stop around Saturday afternoon, but in Jeju and the southern regions, they will continue into early next week.

In areas where the monsoon rain will stop, humidity will rise, leading to sweltering heat.

This is KBS News, Lee Se-heum.

