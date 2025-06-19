News 9

Landslide fears rise in Gyeongbuk

[Anchor]

Three months ago, a large forest fire swept through Gyeongbuk, and now there are concerns about this rainy season.

With the forest significantly damaged, the risk of landslides is high, so efforts are being made to prevent them.

Reporter Kim Ji-hong has the story.

[Report]

On the hillside of Andong, Gyeongbuk, which was ravaged by a large forest fire last March, burnt trees are precariously standing with their roots exposed.

The blackened soil has already been washed away by the rain that fell over the past few days.

The roots of the trees were damaged by the fire, and organic matter in the soil also burned, weakening the ground.

[Kim Do-jin/Pungcheon-myeon, Gyeongbuk: "At that time, I was scared. When there were sudden showers and heavy rain, I worried a lot about the possibility of landslides."]

Nearby roads are also at risk.

Even the rainwater that fell the previous day could not be absorbed by the burnt mountains.

Soil and debris have already started to flow down in various places on the road.

Local authorities have recently completed emergency measures to prevent secondary damage following the forest fire, but anxiety still lingers.

As an urgent measure, they have inspected the erosion control dams and covered vulnerable areas with tarps and stacked sandbags.

[Lim Ye-kyu/Official of the Landslide Response Team, Yeongju National Forest Office: "We are designating responsible personnel for each location by mobilizing all staff to manage areas at risk of landslides."]

In Yeongdeok, Gyeongbuk, which suffered from the forest fire, dredging work is underway in preparation for river flooding.

The work must be completed by this week at the latest.

[Seong Gyeong-tae/Team Leader of Civil Engineering, Yeongdeok-gun, Gyeongbuk: “We’re currently working on 15 small rivers out of the nine towns and townships where large amounts of sediment have accumulated in the stream cross-sections.”]

The forestry authorities have decided to raise the landslide warning level in the areas affected by the Yeongnam forest fire and urged residents to identify designated evacuation sites in advance.

This is KBS News, Kim Ji-hong.

