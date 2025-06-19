Do Gyeong-dong wins 1st individual gold

동영상 고정 취소

Last year, Do Gyeong-dong, who won a gold medal in the men's sabre team event at the Paris Olympics, showcased his peak skills by winning the individual event at the Asian Championships.



In the final, Do faced off against China's Shen Chenpeng for the gold medal!



As Do took the lead, Shen Chenpeng immediately counterattacked, leading to a thrilling and intense battle that kept everyone on the edge of their seats.



With the score tied at 12-12!



Do Gyeong-dong scored a crucial point with a brilliant thrust and then quickly executed a lightning-fast attack to gain the upper hand!



Ultimately, Do won with a score of 15-12, experiencing the joy of his first victory in an international individual competition.



