Tensions rise before Kim’s hearing

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Ahead of the confirmation hearing for Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok, tensions between the ruling and opposition parties are escalating.



Although the full meeting of the special committee for the confirmation hearing was held, the session was disrupted from the start due to clashes over the selection of witnesses.



Reporter Kim Min-hyuk has the story.



[Report]



The first full meeting of the special committee for the confirmation hearing of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok.



From the beginning, the ruling and opposition parties clashed over the selection of witnesses and reference persons.



The People Power Party demanded that all individuals who had financial transactions with nominee Kim, including Mr. Kang, one of the illegal political fund donors, be summoned, while the Democratic Party proposed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, and former Minister Kim Moon-soo as witnesses for inquiries related to emergency martial law.



[Bae Jun-young/Member of the National Assembly Confirmation Hearing Special Committee/People Power Party: "This is a list of witnesses for diversionary purposes, and it seems that this confirmation hearing will be filled with attacks on the previous government rather than verifying the nominee."]



[Kim Hyun/Member of the National Assembly Confirmation Hearing Special Committee/Democratic Party: "I am very concerned that they are making political attacks by claiming that the list of witnesses and reference persons is for diversionary purposes."]



The Democratic Party particularly raised issues regarding the inclusion of the nominee's ex-spouse in the witness list.



[Chae Hyun-il/Member of the National Assembly Confirmation Hearing Special Committee/Democratic Party: "I looked into cases where family members were requested as witnesses, and I found none."]



The People Power Party countered that it would suffice to submit documents related to the son's study abroad expenses.



[Kwak Gyu-taek/Member of the National Assembly Confirmation Hearing Special Committee/People Power Party: "If it is confirmed that a remittance was made in the documents, we can withdraw the selection of the ex-spouse as a witness."]



Ultimately, the meeting ended in disruption with only exchanges of accusations.



The debate continued among the party leadership as well.



[Kim Yong-tae/Chairman of the People Power Party Emergency Response Committee: "I think nominee Kim Min-seok is not a subject of a confirmation hearing but rather a subject of investigation."]



[Kim Byeong-joo/Supreme Council Member of the Democratic Party: "They are inflating suspicions and trampling on the nominee's honor. It is very despicable and petty."]



However, both parties agreed to verify the nominee's morality and qualifications on the first day of the hearing, June 24, and to conduct questioning and witness examination on the second day.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!