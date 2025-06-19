Go Woo-suk released

동영상 고정 취소

Go Woo-suk, who was aiming to enter the big leagues from the minor leagues in the United States, has been notified of his release from his team, putting him at a crossroads between staying in the U.S. and returning to Korea.



The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, announced that they have released Go.



Go Woo-suk, who was the closing pitcher for LG's championship in 2023, entered the U.S. by signing with San Diego in 2024, but was traded to Miami in May of that year.



After enduring a difficult period of release waivers and injury setbacks, he had recently shown strong performances in Triple-A and was hoping for a call-up to the majors.



Following the release notice, Go must now decide between continuing his U.S. journey or returning to his former team LG, which stated, “Go Woo-suk’s intentions are what matter most, so we will wait for his decision.”



