Go Woo-suk released
입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Go Woo-suk, who was aiming to enter the big leagues from the minor leagues in the United States, has been notified of his release from his team, putting him at a crossroads between staying in the U.S. and returning to Korea.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, announced that they have released Go.
Go Woo-suk, who was the closing pitcher for LG's championship in 2023, entered the U.S. by signing with San Diego in 2024, but was traded to Miami in May of that year.
After enduring a difficult period of release waivers and injury setbacks, he had recently shown strong performances in Triple-A and was hoping for a call-up to the majors.
Following the release notice, Go must now decide between continuing his U.S. journey or returning to his former team LG, which stated, “Go Woo-suk’s intentions are what matter most, so we will wait for his decision.”
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, announced that they have released Go.
Go Woo-suk, who was the closing pitcher for LG's championship in 2023, entered the U.S. by signing with San Diego in 2024, but was traded to Miami in May of that year.
After enduring a difficult period of release waivers and injury setbacks, he had recently shown strong performances in Triple-A and was hoping for a call-up to the majors.
Following the release notice, Go must now decide between continuing his U.S. journey or returning to his former team LG, which stated, “Go Woo-suk’s intentions are what matter most, so we will wait for his decision.”
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Go Woo-suk released
-
- 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:54
Go Woo-suk, who was aiming to enter the big leagues from the minor leagues in the United States, has been notified of his release from his team, putting him at a crossroads between staying in the U.S. and returning to Korea.
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, announced that they have released Go.
Go Woo-suk, who was the closing pitcher for LG's championship in 2023, entered the U.S. by signing with San Diego in 2024, but was traded to Miami in May of that year.
After enduring a difficult period of release waivers and injury setbacks, he had recently shown strong performances in Triple-A and was hoping for a call-up to the majors.
Following the release notice, Go must now decide between continuing his U.S. journey or returning to his former team LG, which stated, “Go Woo-suk’s intentions are what matter most, so we will wait for his decision.”
The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, announced that they have released Go.
Go Woo-suk, who was the closing pitcher for LG's championship in 2023, entered the U.S. by signing with San Diego in 2024, but was traded to Miami in May of that year.
After enduring a difficult period of release waivers and injury setbacks, he had recently shown strong performances in Triple-A and was hoping for a call-up to the majors.
Following the release notice, Go must now decide between continuing his U.S. journey or returning to his former team LG, which stated, “Go Woo-suk’s intentions are what matter most, so we will wait for his decision.”
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.