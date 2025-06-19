News 9

Lotte stuns Hanwha

[Anchor]

The Lotte Giants defeated the leading Hanwha Eagles, led by two unknown players who emerged like comets.

The Sajik Stadium was buzzing with the performance of left-handed pitcher Hong Min-ki, who throws at 155 km/h, and high school rookie catcher Park Jae-yeop, who hit a three-run home run.

This is a report by reporter Ha Mu-rim.

[Report]

Lotte's 23-year-old left-handed pitcher Hong Min-ki showcased explosive fastballs.

He threw at an impressive 155 km/h, leaving Hanwha's leadoff hitter Lee Won-seok unable to swing his bat and struck out in disbelief.

The second inning was particularly remarkable.

Against the cleanup hitter Noh Si-hwan, he faced him head-on with a 155 km/h fastball and then struck him out with a low slider that made him swing and miss.

Noh Si-hwan, caught off guard, showed a look of surprise.

Veteran Chae Eun-sung's bat even broke in half while trying to hit Hong Min-ki's powerful fastball.

After pitching four innings and allowing just one run, Hong Min-ki left the mound to receive encouragement from manager Kim Tae-hyung.

The 19-year-old rookie catcher Park Jae-yeop, who formed a battery with Hong Min-ki, also surprised the home fans in Busan.

In the second inning, he displayed incredible power by hitting a three-run home run that soared over the left fence of Sajik Stadium.

After hitting his first home run in his debut starting game, Park Jae-yeop received a proud, fatherly smile from manager Kim Tae-hyung.

After receiving enthusiastic congratulations from his seniors, Park Jae-yeop made a surprising mistake, seemingly still excited.

While wearing the catcher’s mask, he threw the ball towards pitcher Hong Min-ki, accidentally hitting first baseman Ko Seung-min in the back of the neck, which drew laughter.

However, Park Jae-yeop also demonstrated quick reflexes by diving to catch a difficult ball, earning passing marks for his defense.

With the discovery of shining gems like Hong Min-ki and Park Jae-yeop, Lotte broke their two-game losing streak by defeating the leading Hanwha Eagles.

This is KBS News, Ha Mu-rim.

