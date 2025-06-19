News 9

S. Korea reviews organ donations

입력 2025.06.19 (00:16)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As organ transplants become increasingly difficult, the government has decided to improve the current system.

The plan is to allow not only brain-dead patients but also those in cardiac arrest to donate organs.

However, this requires amendments to related laws and careful consideration of bioethical concerns.

Next, we have reporter Kim Seong-su.

[Report]

Currently, organ donations such as liver and kidney transplants are only allowed when a person is declared brain-dead.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is now reviewing a plan to expand the donor criteria to include those who are in a state of cardiac arrest—when the heart has stopped beating and blood circulation has ceased.

[Kim Hee-sun/Director of Blood and Organ Policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare: "If there is a willingness to donate, in cases where death is determined, organ transplants can also be performed in cases of cardiac death..."]

If donations are expanded to include 'cardiac arrest' cases, it is estimated that the number of donors could increase by about 230 annually, and the number of transplants could rise by over 880, leading to an approximately 30% increase in organ donations compared to now.

Major countries in the U.S. and Europe have been using cardiac death donations for about 40 years, producing results similar to brain-death donations.

[Kim Dong-sik/Professor of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Korea University Anam Hospital: "There are people who meet foreign standards but can’t donate under Korea’s current rules. If the system is implemented, it could reduce the mortality rate among those on the waiting list."]

To expand donations beyond brain death to include cardiac arrest, related laws must be amended.

As defining the precise criteria for death after cardiac arrest could spark ethical debates, social consensus is needed.

[Lee Sam-yeol/Director of the Korea Organ Donation Agency: "It is not that we immediately extract organs once cardiac arrest occurs; if there is no change within 5 to 10 minutes after resuscitation fails, only then is death declared and the transplant..."]

There are also voices calling for strengthening posthumous honors for organ donors and expanding support such as psychological counseling for families to increase donations.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-su.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • S. Korea reviews organ donations
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:16:54
    News 9
[Anchor]

As organ transplants become increasingly difficult, the government has decided to improve the current system.

The plan is to allow not only brain-dead patients but also those in cardiac arrest to donate organs.

However, this requires amendments to related laws and careful consideration of bioethical concerns.

Next, we have reporter Kim Seong-su.

[Report]

Currently, organ donations such as liver and kidney transplants are only allowed when a person is declared brain-dead.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is now reviewing a plan to expand the donor criteria to include those who are in a state of cardiac arrest—when the heart has stopped beating and blood circulation has ceased.

[Kim Hee-sun/Director of Blood and Organ Policy, Ministry of Health and Welfare: "If there is a willingness to donate, in cases where death is determined, organ transplants can also be performed in cases of cardiac death..."]

If donations are expanded to include 'cardiac arrest' cases, it is estimated that the number of donors could increase by about 230 annually, and the number of transplants could rise by over 880, leading to an approximately 30% increase in organ donations compared to now.

Major countries in the U.S. and Europe have been using cardiac death donations for about 40 years, producing results similar to brain-death donations.

[Kim Dong-sik/Professor of Hepatobiliary Surgery, Korea University Anam Hospital: "There are people who meet foreign standards but can’t donate under Korea’s current rules. If the system is implemented, it could reduce the mortality rate among those on the waiting list."]

To expand donations beyond brain death to include cardiac arrest, related laws must be amended.

As defining the precise criteria for death after cardiac arrest could spark ethical debates, social consensus is needed.

[Lee Sam-yeol/Director of the Korea Organ Donation Agency: "It is not that we immediately extract organs once cardiac arrest occurs; if there is no change within 5 to 10 minutes after resuscitation fails, only then is death declared and the transplant..."]

There are also voices calling for strengthening posthumous honors for organ donors and expanding support such as psychological counseling for families to increase donations.

This is KBS News, Kim Seong-su.
김성수
김성수 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.