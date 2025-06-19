News 9

[Exclusive] Kim rejects prosecution’s summons

[Anchor]

As the prosecution has secured circumstantial evidence suggesting that Kim Keon-hee was aware of the stock manipulation of Deutsch Motors, the possibility of a forced investigation is increasing.

Nevertheless, it has been confirmed that Kim's side has no intention of responding to any summons from the prosecution.

However, they have stated that they will comply with a summons from the special prosecutor.

This is Oh Seung-mok reporting.

[Report]

The prosecution has sent a total of five summons requests to Kim, asking her to appear for questioning as a suspect.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the 'allegations of intervention in nominations,' has sent three requests.

The Seoul High Prosecutor's Office, which is re-investigating the allegations of stock manipulation at Deutsch Motors, has sent two requests.

Kim did not respond to the summons before the presidential election, citing reasons such as 'it would affect the election,' and was hospitalized the day before yesterday (June 16) due to worsening depression.

With the prosecution securing hundreds of recorded phone calls that suggest Kim was aware of the possibility of stock manipulation at Deutsch Motors, a forced investigation is now a possible scenario.

However, Kim has stated that she will not respond to any summons requests from the prosecution teams that need to hand over the case to the special investigation team.

In a phone call with KBS reporters, Kim's side stated, "The prosecution's summons investigation is a duplicate investigation at a time when the same content will soon be re-investigated by the special investigation team."

They argue that this goes against the human rights protection rules for investigations, which state that the number of summoned suspects should be minimized.

They also expressed to the reporters that they will comply with the summons investigation from the special prosecutor.

It seems that Kim's side will not cooperate even if the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office, which is investigating the solicitation allegations against Geonjin Beopsa Jeon Seong-bae notifies a summons.

Among the three special prosecutors, the 'Kim Keon-hee Special Prosecutor,' which was the first to appoint a deputy special prosecutor, has requested cooperation from the prosecution, which has been investigating the allegations against Kim, as well as from the Financial Supervisory Service.

[Min Jung-ki: "We discussed the prosecutors and investigators that can be dispatched from the Central District Prosecutor's Office and requested cooperation."]

The special investigation team led by Jo Eun-seok was the first to request the dispatch of prosecutors, and the special investigation team led by Lee Myung-hyun, which is investigating the pressure on the investigation of a deceased Marine, has also begun preparations, including signing a preliminary contract for an office.

This is KBS News Oh Seung-mok.

