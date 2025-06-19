News 9

Military officer gets longer sentence

[Anchor]

Last year, a company commander who caused the death of a trainee during a disciplinary drill that violated regulations has received a longer prison sentence in his appeals trial.

The court criticized the commander for perpetuating a backward military culture.

Reporter Jo Hyu-yeon has the details.

[Report]

This is the Army's 12th Division recruit training center in Inje, Gangwon Province.

In May of last year, one of six trainees who were undergoing disciplinary training, including running with full military gear, died.

The company commander, who was indicted on charges of abuse of power and negligent homicide, received a five-year prison sentence in the first trial.

However, the appeals court sentenced him to a heavier prison term of five years and six months.

The appeals court determined that the defendant's acts of cruelty should be recognized as multiple acts, unlike the first trial, which considered them as a single act.

That’s because the nature and degree of mistreatment varied by victim, leading to a harsher sentence.

[Lim Tae-hoon/Director of Center for Military Human Rights Korea: "It’s significant in that it sets a precedent for how collective human rights violations in the military should be judged."]

The court further criticized the commander for repeating outdated military practices, undermining public trust in the military.

The appeals court sentenced the deputy company commander, who faced the same charges, to three years in prison, the same as in the first trial.

The bereaved family of the trainee expressed hope that this case will help restore proper discipline and accountability in the military.

[Trainee's Family: "We appeal to President Lee Jae-myung and the new government to reform the system—from drill instructors to the Minister of National Defense—and to uncover the full truth."]

It is reported that the company commander and deputy company commander are considering whether to appeal to the Supreme Court.

KBS News, Jo Hyu-yeon.

조휴연
조휴연 기자

KBS
