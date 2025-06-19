Typhoon floods cripple city in China

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, heavy rain has poured down in southern China, which was under the influence of a typhoon, causing a city to be flooded.



More than 300 people were isolated for a time before being rescued, and the city's functions were paralyzed.



Kim Min-jung from Beijing reports.



[Report]



The entire city is submerged in yellow muddy water.



More than half of the city's roads are filled with water, and floodwaters are reaching vehicles that have been moved to higher ground on bridges.



After 300mm of rain fell in just half a day yesterday in the Guangdong province of southern China, the river that runs through Huaiji County, with a population of 780,000, overflowed.



Cars trying to escape the underground parking lot struggle to ascend the slope due to the rushing rainwater, while residents cautiously move through water that has risen to their waists.



[Resident of Huaiji County/Chinese SNS video: "Come this way! Come this way! The water has risen a lot."]



Items from ground-floor shops have been swept away by the water, and in some areas, the water has reached depths of over 3 meters, surpassing the height of an average person.



Electricity has been cut off in most areas of the city, and the internet has also been disrupted.



As the damage increased, the local government issued a flood emergency response order and took measures to completely halt production and business operations.



The entire city has come to a standstill.



Isolated residents are shouting for help towards the distant rescue team's rubber boat.



[Isolated resident/Chinese SNS video: "Please save us! Please save us! There is a child here!"]



After deploying hundreds of personnel, more than 300 residents were urgently rescued, and 68,000 people were evacuated to safety.



Various infrastructure, including roads, hospitals, and over ten schools, suffered flood damage, with property damage estimated at about 7.9 billion won.



This is Kim Min-jung from KBS News in Beijing.



