Flood hit areas still recovering

Yes, the rainy season has returned, but there are still many areas that have not completed recovery after last year's flood damage.



Reporter Han-sol has covered the sites concerned about potential damage.



[Report]



In the heavy rain that poured more than 100mm per hour in the middle of the night, muddy water flooded both the village and agricultural land.



The warehouses of the flooded stores are filled with unusable items.



[Seong Baek-cheol/ Eun-san-myeon, Buyeo-gun, Chungcheongnam-do: "I couldn't even think about it. Now that it's all over, it's okay. But even now, when it rains a lot, I'm really scared. Very."]



In the river where embankments wash away every year during the rainy season, recovery work using heavy machinery is still in full swing.



They are widening the river to increase the water capacity, and it is expected to be completed around the end of next month when the rainy season ends.



This is due to delays in the design service, land compensation, and permitting procedures.



Residents are sighing at the news of the approaching rainy season.



[Park Sang-jun/ Eun-san-myeon, Buyeo-gun: "Whenever it rains, I always worry about where to evacuate again."]



In Jeongbaeng-i Village in Daejeon, where the entire village was submerged due to the collapse of the embankment during heavy rain last July, the work to raise the embankment height by about 2 meters is in the final stages.



However, residents find it hard to shake off their anxiety about whether the embankment under construction will collapse again during this rainy season.



[Resident of Yongchon-dong, Daejeon: "Even if they say they are doing (construction), it's different from before, and when it rains all at once, I don't know what will happen in the future, so even if they do the construction, it's still unsettling."]



In Chungcheongnam-do, where six cities and counties were declared disaster areas during last year's heavy rain, the recovery rate from flood damage is still less than 80%, and they are facing the rainy season again.



This is KBS News Han-sol.



