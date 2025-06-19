Prostitution data app caught

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that illegally collected and shared personal information through an app and provided it to prostitution establishments for money has been caught by the police.



The contacts shared through this app amounted to 4 million, including not only users of prostitution establishments but also the contact information of police officers involved in crackdowns.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.



[Report]



When entering a phone number into the application, it displays 'Gwangsu-dae' and 'Police'.



The owners shared police contact information through the app to avoid crackdowns.



It's not just the police.



This app used by prostitution owners contained 4 million phone numbers of clients, including buyers of sexual services.



They illegally collected personal information of individuals who had visited the establishments or made inquiries by phone.



When a prostitution owner saved customer details such as phone numbers, characteristics, and preferences on their mobile phone, the information was automatically shared through the app.



Other owners searched for phone numbers in the app to check the characteristics of customers using those numbers in advance.



They paid a monthly fee to use the app to avoid police crackdowns as well as so-called 'problematic' customers.



There were about 2,500 registered owners of prostitution establishments using the app, with the collected phone numbers reaching a staggering 4 million.



A man in his 30s, identified as A, promoted this app, believed to be created by a Chinese individual, on prostitution sites while staying abroad in 2023, signing up owners and charging a monthly fee of about 100,000 won.



In just two years, A earned 4.68 billion won.



[Jeon Young-jin/Crime Prevention Division Chief, Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency: "With the money earned, he purchased luxury homes, watches, and foreign cars, leading a lavish lifestyle."]



The police have handed over A and a 20-year-old manager involved in operating the app to the prosecution while deciding to recover 2.34 billion won of the criminal proceeds.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



