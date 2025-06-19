News 9

Prostitution data app caught

입력 2025.06.19 (00:53)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

A group that illegally collected and shared personal information through an app and provided it to prostitution establishments for money has been caught by the police.

The contacts shared through this app amounted to 4 million, including not only users of prostitution establishments but also the contact information of police officers involved in crackdowns.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

When entering a phone number into the application, it displays 'Gwangsu-dae' and 'Police'.

The owners shared police contact information through the app to avoid crackdowns.

It's not just the police.

This app used by prostitution owners contained 4 million phone numbers of clients, including buyers of sexual services.

They illegally collected personal information of individuals who had visited the establishments or made inquiries by phone.

When a prostitution owner saved customer details such as phone numbers, characteristics, and preferences on their mobile phone, the information was automatically shared through the app.

Other owners searched for phone numbers in the app to check the characteristics of customers using those numbers in advance.

They paid a monthly fee to use the app to avoid police crackdowns as well as so-called 'problematic' customers.

There were about 2,500 registered owners of prostitution establishments using the app, with the collected phone numbers reaching a staggering 4 million.

A man in his 30s, identified as A, promoted this app, believed to be created by a Chinese individual, on prostitution sites while staying abroad in 2023, signing up owners and charging a monthly fee of about 100,000 won.

In just two years, A earned 4.68 billion won.

[Jeon Young-jin/Crime Prevention Division Chief, Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency: "With the money earned, he purchased luxury homes, watches, and foreign cars, leading a lavish lifestyle."]

The police have handed over A and a 20-year-old manager involved in operating the app to the prosecution while deciding to recover 2.34 billion won of the criminal proceeds.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Prostitution data app caught
    • 입력 2025-06-19 00:53:53
    News 9
[Anchor]

A group that illegally collected and shared personal information through an app and provided it to prostitution establishments for money has been caught by the police.

The contacts shared through this app amounted to 4 million, including not only users of prostitution establishments but also the contact information of police officers involved in crackdowns.

Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the details.

[Report]

When entering a phone number into the application, it displays 'Gwangsu-dae' and 'Police'.

The owners shared police contact information through the app to avoid crackdowns.

It's not just the police.

This app used by prostitution owners contained 4 million phone numbers of clients, including buyers of sexual services.

They illegally collected personal information of individuals who had visited the establishments or made inquiries by phone.

When a prostitution owner saved customer details such as phone numbers, characteristics, and preferences on their mobile phone, the information was automatically shared through the app.

Other owners searched for phone numbers in the app to check the characteristics of customers using those numbers in advance.

They paid a monthly fee to use the app to avoid police crackdowns as well as so-called 'problematic' customers.

There were about 2,500 registered owners of prostitution establishments using the app, with the collected phone numbers reaching a staggering 4 million.

A man in his 30s, identified as A, promoted this app, believed to be created by a Chinese individual, on prostitution sites while staying abroad in 2023, signing up owners and charging a monthly fee of about 100,000 won.

In just two years, A earned 4.68 billion won.

[Jeon Young-jin/Crime Prevention Division Chief, Gyeonggi Southern Police Agency: "With the money earned, he purchased luxury homes, watches, and foreign cars, leading a lavish lifestyle."]

The police have handed over A and a 20-year-old manager involved in operating the app to the prosecution while deciding to recover 2.34 billion won of the criminal proceeds.

This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.
김보담
김보담 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”

이 대통령, 한일 정상회담…“차이 넘어 도움되는 관계로”
트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토

트럼프 “이란, 무조건 항복하라” …직접 타격도 검토
당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”

당정대 20조원 추경 최종 조율 …“소비쿠폰 보편지원·소상공인 채무탕감”
이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”

이종석 ‘13차례 방북’ “‘친북’ 평가 동의못해”…“간첩법 개정해야”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본
KBS 기사를 제공합니다.

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.