Head hits by pitches rise

In professional baseball, there was a shocking moment when NC Dinos' Park Gun-woo was hit in the head by a fast pitch.



With rising pitch speeds, the risk of what is known as a headshot or hit-by-pitch incidents is also rising.



Why are these headshots, which threaten player safety, occurring?



Reporter Moon Young-kyu reports.



[Report]



In the game held yesterday between LG Twins and NC Dinos, LG pitcher Hernandez's fastball heads towards Park Gun-woo's head.



Park Gun-woo, who received a strong impact, fortunately avoided a fracture, but if he hadn't been wearing a gladiator helmet with a protective guard, he could have suffered a more serious injury.



There have already been six headshot incidents this season, and when converted to 144 games, it could exceed 12, setting a new record.



Some point to the introduction of ABS as a reason for the increased threat of high pitches, but opinions on the ground differ.



It is analyzed that the excessive force applied when throwing low pitches causes the ball to slip from the fingers.



In fact, if you look at the catcher's mitt, it is requesting low pitches.



[Yoon Hee-sang/KBSN Baseball Commentator: "To throw strongly at a low location, there is a significant possibility that the throwing arm will spread out to the side. Because the release point (the point where the ball is released) is behind, for right-handed pitchers, the likelihood of a headshot towards right-handed batters is high...."]



As the ball slips, it flows outside the throwing hand, which means that all six headshots this season occurred in situations involving right-handed pitchers against right-handed batters and left-handed pitchers against left-handed batters.



Ultimately, it is interpreted that as pitchers increasingly apply excessive force in line with the speed revolution, headshots are becoming more frequent.



While pitchers need to pay more attention to the increased speed, there is also a growing voice that batters should more actively wear gladiator helmets, even if it is uncomfortable.



KBS News, Moon Young-kyu.



